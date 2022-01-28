Doseology Names CFO and Appoints New Board Member

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VERNON, BC, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) ("Doseology" or the "Company"), a British Columbia-based diversified life sciences company developing mushroom-based health and wellness solutions, announces the appointment of Peter Geh as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 26, 2022, and the addition of Harbir Toor as Director and Independent Audit Chair, effective January 27, 2022.

Peter Geh is an experienced financial and accounting executive based in Kelowna, B.C. As a Chartered Professional Accountant with over fifteen years of corporate experience, he has guided several Canadian companies through growth stages in the healthtech, retail, and manufacturing industries.

Peter spent over ten years in public practice accounting working with entities in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. As VP Finance of a Canadian tech company, Peter oversaw revenue growth of over 400 percent and staff growth of 75 percent during a two-year period.

"We're very fortunate to have Peter join our team at this critical stage", said Maryam Marissen, Doseology CEO. "His experience across several related industries in British Columbia, plus his ability to hone in on financial details while maintaining high-level perspective make him the ideal CFO for Doseology."

On the appointment, Peter Geh remarked, "I am very excited about the opportunity to be a part of such an innovative, growing company like Doseology. To help guide us forward, I plan to leverage my specialties in strategic planning and execution, financial risk management, and shareholder value creation. I have a passion for helping companies of this size because I can take a very hands-on approach to financial management. I'm looking forward to working towards our goals with the Doseology team."

Doseology Sciences Inc. has also named Harbir Toor, CPA, CA, as the Independent Audit Chair of the Board of Directors. Ms. Toor has 25 years of experience in strategic planning, risk management, governance, capital raises, and financial accounting. She began her career in audit at KPMG and most recently has held several senior executive positions in both private and publicly listed companies, including VP Finance and CFO in the biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries.

CEO Maryam Marissen commented, "Harbir is a tremendous asset for a diversified life sciences company such as ours. She has guided several other Canadian biotech and pharmaceutical companies in their financial and operational growth phases, and that relevant experience is truly invaluable."

Ms. Marissen thanks Interim CFO Alex McAulay for his service to the Company. Doseology also announces that Mr. Gordon Jang has resigned as a Director and Independent Audit Chair of the Company, effective January 27, 2022. Mr. Jang will remain an advisor on Doseology's financial matters and strategic decisions. Doseology wishes to thank Gordon for his valuable service and insight.

To support the Company's mission and create profitable revenue streams in growing markets, Doseology is pursuing the cultivation of functional mushrooms, distribution of its medicinal mushroom nootropics products, and establishing clinical services. In November, the company applied for a Health Canada Dealer's License, which upon approval will allow for psilocybin-related research and cultivation.

To learn more about the Doseology management team and see recent company news, visit Doseology Investor Resources .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Maryam Marissen

Chief Executive Officer

Doseology Sciences Inc.

[email protected]

About Doseology Sciences Inc.

Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) is a British Columbia-based diversified life sciences company, on a mission to reimagine mental health therapies through innovation, technology and sustainability. With a focus on psychedelic and non-psychedelic compounds, Doseology will offer cutting edge therapeutic products and services, with the aim of making a meaningful impact on the mental health pandemic and improving overall health.

