Doseology Announces Extension to Closing of Private Placement and Resignation of Officer

KELOWNA, BC, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD |OTCQB: DOSEF | FSE: VU70) ("Doseology" or the "Company") a consumer product innovation company focused on oral pouch and functional stimulant product technologies, announces that, further to its news release of March 30, 2026, it has received a 45-day extension from the Canadian Securities Exchange to close its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of up to 3,225,806 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.62 per Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

Additionally, the Company announces that Tim Corkum has resigned as the Company's President and COO effective April 28, 2026. The Company thanks Mr. Corkum for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD | OTCQB: DOSEF | FSE: VU70)

Doseology Sciences Inc. specializes in pouch-based oral stimulant and cognitive support products. The rapidly expanding oral stimulant pouch sector is gaining momentum as consumers seek modern, discreet alternatives to traditional delivery formats. Unlike combustible tobacco or vape products, oral stimulant pouches are smokeless and vapor-free, providing an alternative delivery method without inhalation.

From a market perspective, the oral pouch category is experiencing strong global growth as consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, portability, and format innovation. The pouch sector represents one of the most dynamic and high-growth areas in modern functional consumer products.

For more information visit:

Corporate: www.doseology.com

Shop: www.feedthatbrain.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Chris Jackson

CEO, Director

Doseology Sciences Inc.

Investor & Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 604.908.3095

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward‑looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("FLI"). In this news release, FLI includes statements regarding, among other things: the completion and timing of the Offering; the receipt of required regulatory approvals, including approval of the CSE; the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; the Company's ability to advance its commercialization strategy for oral pouch products (including the acquisition of production equipment, development of a pilot manufacturing facility, initial production runs, inventory build, and marketing and distribution expansion); and the Company's business and growth plans relating to its oral pouch and functional stimulant product technologies.

FLI is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date hereof. Assumptions include, among other things: that the Company will be able to complete the Offering on the terms described (or at all); that the Company will satisfy customary closing conditions; that market conditions will remain conducive to the Offering; that suppliers, contractors and other third parties will perform as expected in connection with equipment procurement and facility development; and that the Company will be able to execute its commercialization plans and deploy the net proceeds as intended.

FLI is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by FLI. These risks include, among other things: the risk that the Offering is not completed on the proposed terms or within the anticipated timeframe (or at all); the risk that required regulatory approvals, including approval of the CSE, are not obtained; changes in general economic, financial market and business conditions; supply chain disruptions and cost increases affecting equipment procurement, facility development, production and inventory; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on FLI. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any FLI, except as required by applicable securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858641/5973537/Doseology_Sciences_Inc_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Doseology Sciences Inc.