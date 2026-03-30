Doseology Announces $2M Financing to Accelerate Commercialization of Oral Stimulant Pouch Platform

KELOWNA, BC, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD |OTCQB: DOSEF | FSE: VU70) ("Doseology" or the "Company") a consumer product innovation company focused on oral pouch and functional stimulant product technologies, announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,225,806 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.62 per Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $1.00 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance, subject to acceleration. If the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") (or such other exchange on which the Shares may become traded) for any period of 20 consecutive trading days equals or exceeds $2.00, at any time following the date that is four (4) months and one (1) day after the closing of the Offering, the Company may, upon providing written notice to the holders of the Warrants (the "Acceleration Notice"), accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of the Acceleration Notice. If the Warrants are not exercised by the accelerated expiry date, the Warrants will expire and be of no further force or effect.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance. In addition, the securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to the following contractual resale restrictions: (i) one-third (1/3) may be sold on the date that is four (4) months and one (1) day from closing of the Offering, (ii) one-third (1/3) may be sold on the date that is eight (8) months from closing of the Offering, and (iii) the remaining one-third (1/3) may be sold on the date that is twelve (12) months from closing of the Offering.

The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible finders in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE. Closing of the Offering remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the CSE.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance its commercialization strategy for oral pouch products, including production equipment, pilot manufacturing facility development, initial production runs, inventory build, marketing and distribution expansion, and general working capital.

"This financing positions Doseology to advance its commercialization strategy and scale production capabilities," said Larry Latowsky, Executive Chairman of the Company. "We are focused on building a scalable platform within the emerging oral pouch category."

About Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD | OTCQB: DOSEF | FSE: VU70)

Doseology Sciences Inc. specializes in pouch-based oral stimulant and cognitive support products. The rapidly expanding oral stimulant pouch sector is gaining momentum as consumers seek modern, discreet alternatives to traditional delivery formats. Unlike combustible tobacco or vape products, oral stimulant pouches are smokeless and vapor-free, providing an alternative delivery method without inhalation.

From a market perspective, the oral pouch category is experiencing strong global growth as consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, portability, and format innovation. The pouch sector represents one of the most dynamic and high-growth areas in modern functional consumer products.

For more information visit:

Corporate: www.doseology.com

Shop: www.feedthatbrain.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Chris Jackson

CEO, Director

Doseology Sciences Inc.

Investor & Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 604.908.3095

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward‑looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("FLI"). In this news release, FLI includes statements regarding, among other things: the completion and timing of the Offering; the receipt of required regulatory approvals, including approval of the CSE; the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; the Company's ability to advance its commercialization strategy for oral pouch products (including the acquisition of production equipment, development of a pilot manufacturing facility, initial production runs, inventory build, and marketing and distribution expansion); and the Company's business and growth plans relating to its oral pouch and functional stimulant product technologies.

FLI is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date hereof. Assumptions include, among other things: that the Company will be able to complete the Offering on the terms described (or at all); that the Company will satisfy customary closing conditions; that market conditions will remain conducive to the Offering; that suppliers, contractors and other third parties will perform as expected in connection with equipment procurement and facility development; and that the Company will be able to execute its commercialization plans and deploy the net proceeds as intended.

FLI is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by FLI. These risks include, among other things: the risk that the Offering is not completed on the proposed terms or within the anticipated timeframe (or at all); the risk that required regulatory approvals, including approval of the CSE, are not obtained; changes in general economic, financial market and business conditions; supply chain disruptions and cost increases affecting equipment procurement, facility development, production and inventory; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on FLI. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any FLI, except as required by applicable securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

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SOURCE Doseology Sciences Inc.