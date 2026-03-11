Doseology Uplists to OTCQB as DOSEF, Expanding U.S. Investor Access to the Emerging Oral Stimulant Pouch Category

KELOWNA, BC, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70) ("Doseology" or the "Company") a consumer product innovation company focused on oral stimulant pouch technologies, is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States under the symbol DOSEF.

"We are pleased to expand trading access for U.S. investors through the OTCQB market," said Chris Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Doseology Sciences Inc. "The United States represents both the largest capital market and one of the most important consumer markets for modern oral stimulant products, and this milestone supports our long‑term growth strategy. Trading on OTCQB aligns the Company with higher standards of financial reporting and disclosure, providing greater transparency and confidence for investors as we execute our long-term growth strategy."

The OTCQB is designed for developing and growth-stage public companies that meet higher transparency and governance standards. The OTCQB Venture Market provides investors with greater comfort because companies must maintain current financial reporting, management certification, and ongoing compliance standards.

Further to the company's commitment to adhering to transparency and required reporting for our new listing we have recently announced the appointment of Larry Latowsky as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Latowsky's years of experience on public and private boards with specialized experiences and knowledge will support our compliance with new markets.

Industry Context

The oral pouch category has emerged as one of the fastest‑growing segments within the broader stimulant and nicotine markets, as consumers increasingly shift toward smoke‑free and discreet delivery formats. Global companies including Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco have made significant investments in modern oral products as demand for alternative delivery formats continues to expand.

The global energy drink market represents a multi‑billion‑dollar consumer category, with increasing innovation focused on new delivery formats beyond traditional beverages. Oral pouch technologies are emerging as a potential complementary format for delivering controlled‑dose stimulant products in a convenient and portable form.

Strategic Positioning

Doseology is positioning itself as one of the early pure‑play public companies focused on the emerging oral stimulant pouch category, combining consumer product development and direct‑to‑consumer distribution strategies.

The Company is also exploring the development of proprietary stimulant technologies and intellectual property, including next‑generation caffeine analog and nicotine‑alternative compounds designed for modern oral delivery formats.

As consumer demand evolves toward portable, controlled‑dose stimulant delivery formats, Doseology believes oral stimulant pouches may represent a new product segment within the broader global energy and functional stimulant market.

Platform Strategy

Doseology is pursuing a platform approach to oral stimulant innovation, combining product development, brand creation, and digital distribution to launch multiple consumer‑facing stimulant products designed for modern lifestyles.

Through its growing brand portfolio and direct‑to‑consumer platforms, including Doseology's recently acquired retail brand Feed That Brain, the Company aims to build a scalable ecosystem of functional stimulant products within the emerging oral delivery category.

The Company announces that, further to its news release of August 27, 2025 that announced the closing of the acquisition of the "Feed That Brain" division operated by Joseph Mimran & Associates Inc. (the "Vendor"), it has issued an aggregate of 75,000 pre-funded warrants (the "Pre-Funded Warrants") to the Vendor, based upon a deemed price of $1.00 per Pre-funded Warrant. Additional issuances of $75,000 of Pre-Funded Warrants are due on the one (1) year and eighteen (18) month anniversaries of the closing the acquisition in accordance with the asset purchase and sale agreement executed between the parties. The Pre-Funded Warrants are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws, which will expire on July 11, 2026.

About Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD | OTCQB: DOSEF | FSE: VU70)

Doseology Sciences Inc. specializes in pouch-based oral stimulant and cognitive support products. The rapidly expanding oral stimulant pouch sector is gaining momentum as consumers seek modern, discreet alternatives to traditional delivery formats. Unlike combustible tobacco or vape products, oral stimulant pouches are smokeless and vapor-free, providing an alternative delivery method without inhalation.

From a market perspective, the oral pouch category is experiencing strong global growth as consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, portability, and format innovation. The pouch sector represents one of the most dynamic and high-growth areas in modern functional consumer products.

