Dorr Capital Challenges Conventional Investment Tools With Launch Of RealAlt Investments™

Through private mortgage investments, investors can tap into the thriving GTA real estate market and earn steady returns

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Dorr Capital today announces the release of RealAlt InvestmentsTM, a mortgage fund giving Canadians the opportunity to invest in real estate and diversify their investment portfolio. RealAlt allows investors to benefit from a large network of developers that are building communities in the GTA and Ontario urban centres.

By offering mortgage investments in local home developments, this fund challenges conventional investment tools by targeting above average return on investment and preservation of capital. As Canada aims to welcome more than 1.2 million immigrants by 2023, the demand for family homes will continue to grow.

Created by Dorr Capital, which has seen 10 years of sustainable, profitable growth with zero per cent loan losses and $1.5 billion of loans to-date, RealAlt Investments is a natural evolution of the company's services. As experts in bespoke land and construction loans, Dorr Capital connects clients to a new, stable way of investing. Dorr provides investors a secure way to diversify their portfolios while maximizing yields.

"Real estate investing should not just be for high-net-worth individuals. RealAlt investments was developed for investors seeking income, primarily from distributions, diversification of their investment portfolio and wanting to share the risk with others," says Brian Dorr, President, Dorr Capital. "The Fund seeks to provide returns that have lower correlations to stock or bond market indices in the form of income and capital preservation with monthly distributions."

By investing in a pool of medium-term diversified mortgages, clients can expect to receive a monthly distribution or reinvest the interest back into the fund. The fund is structured as a mortgage fund trust, qualifies for registered investment plans such as RRSP and TFSA.

RealAlt investments will target a return of 7.5%. It will focus on land and construction development in the GTA, Barrie, Kitchener-Waterloo and other urban centers in Ontario that have higher-than-average population and economic growth.

RealAlt investments is an affiliate of Dorr Capital Corporation. Belco Private Capital is the Exempt market Dealer to RealAlt investments.

About Dorr Capital

Since 2011, Dorr Capital Corporation has built a reputation as one of the industry leaders in the alternative private lending space, syndicated investment for high-net-worth individuals and now the parent company of RealAlt investments. They specialize in bespoke land and construction loans in the Greater Toronto Area and urban Ontario.

