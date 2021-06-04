Dormez-vous expands regional footprint with new location in flourishing Blainville, Quebec

Company continues strategic retail development to support growing residential communities

BLAINVILLE, QC, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Dormez-vous, Quebec's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer, today announced the opening of its new Dormez-vous location in the dynamic municipality of Blainville, QC, the second most populated city in the Laurentians. The company, which continues to experience strong momentum following a successful first quarter in both its physical and e-commerce businesses, is continuing its brick and mortar expansion strategy in growing residential areas to serve a greater number of Quebecers who are invested in prioritizing their wellbeing. The new Dormez-vous store, set to open on June 5th, is located at 1471 Boul. Michel-Bohec and is the 62nd store in its growing provincial portfolio.

Over the course of more than 27 years in business, Dormez-vous has earned the trust of its customers through its dedication to providing a customized shopping experience guided by the knowledge of its team of trained Sleep Experts, who are driven to find personalized solutions to Quebecers' sleep needs. Dormez-vous' expansive assortment of mattresses, pillows, bedding essentials and sleep accessories from the world's most innovative sleep brands has made the shopping experience effortless for Quebecers as they continue to prioritize their sleep and focus on their health and wellbeing.

"Blainville is thriving and it is recognized as one of the best cities to live and as the most resident and family friendly location in Quebec, making it a natural choice for our new Dormez-vous location," said Stewart Schaefer, President, Dormez-vous. "Now more than ever, Quebecers are increasingly investing in their personal wellbeing. As Quebec's trusted sleep specialist, Dormez-vous is committed to helping every Quebecer prioritize their sleep and recognize the intrinsic role sleep plays in one's overall health by equipping them with the products necessary to thrive on their wellness journey. Sleep is one of the most critical forms of self-care and a catalyst to living a healthier and happier life."

Dormez-vous remains committed to providing a safe and engaging shopping environment. The new Blainville location will follow provincial COVID-19 guidelines and will enforce Dormez-vous' enhanced health and safety protocols featuring mandatory use of PPE, frequent cleaning and sanitization, and increased signage to reinforce physical distancing. In addition, customers are required to use mandatory disposable pillow and mattress protectors to provide a protective barrier when testing products.

Details for the new location include:

Dormez-vous Blainville, QC: 1471 Boul. Michel-Bohec, Blanville, Quebec J7C 5L4

Store Hours: Monday to Friday (10 am-9 pm), Saturday (9:30 am-6 pm), Sunday (11am-5pm)

Opening Date: June 5, 2021



Please note store hours and opening dates are subject to provincial operating guidelines. For more information about Dormez-vous, please visit dormezvous.com.

About Dormez-vous

Dormez-vous is Quebec's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer. As of June 4, 2021, Dormez-vous has 62 stores and 3 distribution centres in Quebec. Dormez-vous is a purpose-led company dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Quebecers to the power of sleep. The company is committed to meaningfully and positively supporting its environment, people and communities including operating a comprehensive Mattress Recycling Program and working closely with Quebec charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

