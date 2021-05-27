Dormez-vous and Bianca Andreescu join forces to awaken Quebecers to the power of sleep

Dormez-vous' vision is to elevate sleep's role within the wellness realm and mobilize Quebecers to prioritize their sleep through small, attainable steps that will eventually transform into healthy habits. As Quebec's trusted sleep specialist, Dormez-vous strives to help every Quebecer recognize the intrinsic role sleep plays in their health and wellbeing and help them find the right sleep essentials to support their wellness journey.

Andreescu and Dormez-vous' new collaboration brings together two partners that share a strong dedication to championing sleep as an essential pillar of health and physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. As an elite athlete, Andreescu actively prioritizes her sleep to achieve peak performance.

"Sleep is such a key part of my health and wellness which translates to my success on court. Whether it's giving my body rest to recover from a match or keeping my mind sharp and focused in the moment – sleep allows me to stay at the top of my game," said Andreescu. "Dormez-vous and I wholeheartedly believe that sleep is the catalyst for optimal performance and for living a healthier and happier life. I look forward to partnering with Dormez-vous to inspire Quebecers to harness the power of sleep."

The collaboration features a television and digital campaign centered on the notion that 'There's No Dream Without Sleep'. Whether you are training for the biggest tournament, like Andreescu, or preparing for work, home or school – sleep is the fuel that powers your day and allows your body to reset and recharge to perform at your best.

"We are on a mission to elevate sleep as a key pillar of health and wellbeing. We are so proud to team up with Bianca to awaken Quebecers to the power of sleep," said Stewart Schaefer, President, Dormez-vous. "Understanding that Bianca prioritizes her sleep and places as much importance on it as her diet, exercise and training, reinforces how important sleep is to world-class athletes and everyday Quebecers alike. Sleep is the catalyst to a happier and healthier life and enables us all to achieve our own personal dreams."

Dormez-vous will be cheering Bianca on as she gears up for the 2021 Grand Slam tournaments and continues to compete for championship titles. There's no dream without sleep.

To preview Bianca Andreescu and Dormez-vous' 'There's No Dream Without Sleep' campaign, please click here. For a special message from Bianca about her partnership with Dormez-vous, click here. For more information on Dormez-vous, visit www.dormezvous.com.

About Dormez-vous

Dormez-vous is Quebec's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer. As of May 27, 2021, Dormez-vous has 61 stores and 3 distribution centres in Quebec. Dormez-vous is a purpose-led company dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Quebecers to the power of sleep. The company is committed to meaningfully and positively supporting its environment, people and communities including operating a comprehensive Mattress Recycling Program and working closely with Quebec charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

SOURCE Sleep Country

For further information: Sandy Indig, Public Relations Manager, Dormez-vous, [email protected], 416-409-3043 or Valerie Dupuis, North Strategic, [email protected], 514-622-4843

Related Links

www.sleepcountry.ca

