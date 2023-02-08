DORITOS® UNITES TRIO OF MUSIC SUPERSTARS TO 'TRY ANOTHER ANGLE' AT SUPER BOWL LVII

Music legend Elton John joins Jack Harlow and Missy Elliott in Super Bowl commercial for new Doritos® Sweet & Tangy BBQ chips airing in Canada during game day

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Doritos is embracing the triangle – the shape and the unappreciated musical instrument – in its Super Bowl return, encouraging fans to TRY ANOTHER ANGLE. The TV commercial spotlights Harlow struggling to find originality for his next track. Drawing inspiration from the shape of his favourite snack – Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ – Jack transforms his music with the mesmerizing tune of a triangle instrument and effectively turns the music industry upside down. Joined in the spot by music icons Missy Elliott and Elton John, Harlow unleashes triangle mania.

Jack's New Angle

"Doritos' mission to try another angle really resonates with me, whether it be pursuing a new artistic challenge like acting or working on a new sound with my own music," said Harlow. "Missy Elliott and Elton John are two people who have inspired me for years, so it was an honor to work with them on another timeless Super Bowl ad."

After dropping three teaser videos (found here, here, and here) in recent weeks – which hinted at a Doritos-inspired collaboration among music legends – the brand has released its full commercial, Jack's New Angle.

"Doritos has a long history of surprising fans with the unexpected through bold Super Bowl commercials," said Jess Spaulding, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Foods Canada. "Since music is a way of life for Doritos fans, the brand teamed up with musical icons to inspire fans to TRY ANOTHER ANGLE and break out of the norm. We're thrilled to bring this campaign to Canada for the Super Bowl."

New Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ flavoured tortilla chips are available nationally throughout Canada for a limited time only (January 22 – May 12, 2023) – the perfect addition to any Super Bowl snack line up. This new flavour is in addition to the existing permanent Bold BBQ flavour that Canadians already know and love.

Now that triangle mania has been unleashed in Canada, fans can expect more of the unexpected. Later this year, Doritos will showcase all its bold angles and continue to encourage fans to TRY ANOTHER ANGLE. More to come…

PopCorners® at Super Bowl LVII

In addition to the in-game advertisement from Doritos, Frito-Lay Canada has a second Super Bowl spot from PopCorners® called "Breaking Good." PopCorners' in-game commercial marks the brand's first-ever Super Bowl campaign. The brand's first-ever Super Bowl campaign follows two video teasers released by PopCorners (here and here).

