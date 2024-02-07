Doritos is adding a bold new twist to the Canadian Big Game experience with its latest campaign starring Gerry Dee & Amrit Kaur

To bring fans a unique Game Day experience, the Doritos brand releases 'As Seen in Canada' campaign, an audacious yet light-hearted take on Super Bowl marketing that taps into Canadians' love for the Big Game and the U.S. commercials they might not always get to see.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian fans are gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday. While they cheer on their favourite team, crunch on delicious snacks, and take to social media to talk about the half time show, there is one thing they miss on game day - the epic U.S. Super Bowl ads!

According to a 2024 survey commissioned by Doritos,1 nearly eight out of ten Canadian Super Bowl fans believe that watching the U.S. ads makes the Big Game more exciting.

Doritos Canada reveals its bold new campaign, ‘As Seen in Canada’ that features actor Amrit Kaur and comedian Gerry Dee. (CNW Group/PepsiCo Foods Canada)

With that in mind, Doritos Canada reveals its bold new campaign, 'As Seen in Canada', that aims to give fans a taste of iconic commercials they might not get to watch! The campaign features actor Amrit Kaur and comedian Gerry Dee 're-enacting' Super Bowl commercials as best they can, in a hilarious effort to give Canadians the full game day experience. Well, kind of…

With Gary Freedman, the legendary Super Bowl director at the ad's helm, fans will get an experience like no other that's sure to inject some fun into watch parties across the country.

____________________________ 1 Data sourced from an online survey conducted by Edelman Data & Intelligence (DXI) among 1,507 Canadians 18+ that fielded January 15-16, 2024.

"Doritos is no stranger to the Super Bowl. With a long-standing history, Doritos has always shown up in a bold way during the Big Game. And this year is no different! This year, we're bringing Canadian fans a special Super Bowl experience, delivering the Big Game ads in an unexpected way. We're also bringing back our fan favourite Sweet & Tangy BBQ chips to give fans another bold way to celebrate," said Jess Spaulding, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Foods Canada.

Gerry Dee adds, "Partnering with Doritos was an easy yes for me! I'm excited to help create more hype around the Big Game in Canada. This year, Canadians can sit back and enjoy the Super Bowl while watching the 'As Seen in Canada' ads and eating Doritos."

"I love how Doritos is bringing a different type of Super Bowl to Canada!" commented Amrit Kaur, "The campaign is all about elevating Canadians' game day experience by giving fans a fun, light-hearted ad to watch during the game. I'll be watching the game this year, with a bowl of Doritos Sweet and Tangy BBQ chips of course!"

You can watch a sneak peak of the new campaign here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVOWDdojf5Y

Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ Chips are Back

What's an entertaining game day experience without a side of bold snacks, eh? Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ chips are returning to the stores this January. First launched as a limited time offering in 2023, the flavour created such a frenzy with fans that Doritos decided to bring it back, this time, for good!

Sweet & Tangy BBQ is a twist on a classic flavour with the perfect balance of sweetness, tanginess, and crunch to deliver a pack-a-punch snacking experience. Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ flavoured tortilla chips in 210 g and 69 g bags are available now at all major retailers.

Share your bold Super Bowl moments with Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ chips using the hashtag #BolderGame.

About Doritos

The Doritos brand believes there's boldness in everyone. It champions the 'real ones', who are unapologetically themselves. Doritos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos and Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos snacks, Stacy's pita chips, PopCorners popped-corn snack, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips.

About PepsiCo Foods Canada

PepsiCo Foods Canada is comprised of the Frito Lay Canada and Quaker Canada businesses. The company employs over 6,000 Canadians with seven manufacturing plants and sales and distribution facilities from coast to coast. Frito Lay Canada is the country's largest snack food manufacturer and the company's brands include Lay's, Doritos, Tostitos, Ruffles, Smartfood and Cheetos. The Quaker brand portfolio includes a wide range of wholesome cereals, oatmeal, rice and corn snacks and snack bars, and features other prominent brands such as Quaker Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker Harvest Crunch and Crispy Minis. For more information, please visit www.pepsico.ca.

About Frito Lay North America

Frito Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito Lay snacks include Lay and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos and Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos snacks, Stacy's pita chips, PopCorners popped-corn snack, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.ca, on X (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito Lay).

SOURCE PepsiCo Foods Canada

For further information: Amy Harrison, [email protected]