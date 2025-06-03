Dorado Launches in Canada: A Bold, Homegrown Alternative for Earners, Entrepreneurs, and Everyday Canadians

EDMONTON, AB, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Dorado, a proudly Canadian-owned and operated platform, is officially launching—offering individuals and businesses across the country a new way to earn by connecting consumers with essential services like mobility, internet, and energy. Built in Canada, for Canadians, Dorado delivers a smarter, simpler, and more transparent approach to referral-based income.

In a climate of economic uncertainty and growing skepticism toward international models, Dorado offers a grounded, values-driven alternative. It's free to join, easy to understand, and built for people who want to earn on their own terms—without fine print, buy-ins, or vague compensation plans.

"We built Dorado to flip the model," said Scott Simpson, Founder and CEO. "This isn't about selling overpriced products to your friends. It's about helping people and businesses earn money by referring services Canadians actually use—like Mobility, PureFibre internet, and energy—with more to come."

Unlike traditional platforms that blur the line between hype and hustle, Dorado is refreshingly straightforward. Brand Ambassadors can get started at no cost, refer essential services, and earn real commissions—no inventory, no quotas, and no gotchas.

As global markets shift—and as earners navigate changing regulations, cracked-down compensation plans, and rising costs—Dorado is doubling down on stability, transparency, and its Canadian foundation.

Key Highlights:

100% Canadian conceptualized, owned, and operated

Free to join—no kits, no fees, no monthly minimums

Backed by established national partners, with more joining in 2025

Designed to help individuals and businesses earn through referrals

Built with compliance, automation, and scale in mind

Dorado is now open to early Brand Ambassadors across Canada, with opportunities for individuals and organizations to turn life moments—like moving, upgrading, or switching providers—into meaningful income.

Dorado will host its inaugural opportunity event, Earn Smarter and Live Freer, on June 10. This virtual experience will introduce the platform to early adopters, Brand Ambassadors, and partners—highlighting how Canadians can earn, save, and grow through a smarter way to share essential services.

Register now at: https://go.doradoglobal.com/live-event-signup

About Dorado

Dorado is a Canadian-born platform connecting people, businesses, and essential services through a powerful network of Brand Ambassadors. Built on transparency and simplicity, Dorado helps Canadians earn by sharing services they already trust.

