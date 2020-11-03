DoProcess announces acquisition of Lex Cortex Ltd.

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - DoProcess, Canada's #1 provider of practice specific software for legal professionals specializing in conveyancing, corporate entity management, estate planning and estate administration, announced that it has purchased all shares of Toronto-based Lex Cortex Ltd.

Lex Cortex's flagship product, NoticeConnect®, modernizes the estates administration process of advertising for creditors. The Canada Will Registry, a web-based solution recently added to their suite of products, helps lawyers manage their will vaults, and search for missing wills.

DoProcess and Lex Cortex established a strong partnership in 2018 and since then have integrated both NoticeConnect and the Canada Will Registry with DoProcess solutions. "We are excited to formally welcome Lex Cortex to the DoProcess team. Our businesses are highly complementary as we strive to improve the Estate Planning and Estate Administration process on behalf of our valued customers across Canada," said DoProcess President, Grant Goldrich.

Lex Cortex will join DoProcess under the continued leadership of Patrick Hartford.

"I am proud to join the DoProcess team. Our services are a natural fit with DoProcess products and together we enable a powerful value proposition for our Wills and Estates customers" said Patrick Hartford, President of Lex Cortex. "Our industry vision is already aligned and we look forward to evolving our product offerings and creating greater value for our clients."

About DoProcess

DoProcess has been proudly supporting legal professionals with software solutions since 1989. Today, DoProcess is the #1 provider of practice specific software for law firms in Canada, providing increased efficiency and profitability to over 15,000 practitioners in the areas of real estate, corporate, wills and estate law.

DoProcess applications seamlessly connect legal professionals with industry service providers, other law firms, stakeholders, and government entities thereby creating additional efficiencies for busy practitioners. Legal professionals trust DoProcess applications to manage over 1.4 million transactions annually enabling them to provide a superior experience to their clients.

For more information about DoProcess, please visit www.doprocess.com.

About Lex Cortex

NoticeConnect is a web platform for publishing, accessing, and managing legal information. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in downtown Toronto, NoticeConnect effectively and affordably connects public legal notices with their intended audiences. The platform is trusted by lawyers, trustees, banks, and government. In 2017, the Superior Court confirmed that publishing a notice to creditors on NoticeConnect entitles an estate trustee to the liability protection afforded the Trustee Act. Since then, the company has developed a suite of products for creditors and the Canada Will Registry.

For more information about NoticeConnect, please visit www.noticeconnect.com

SOURCE DoProcess

For further information: about DoProcess or Lex Cortex, please contact: Lucy Iacobucci, [email protected], 416-643-1046, DoProcess; Patrick Hartford, [email protected], 866-577-8509 ext. 201, Lex Cortex