Doors Open Toronto returns May 27 and 28 with more than 150 sites to explore

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the City of Toronto announced the lineup of buildings, city-wide walking tours and special programs for this year's Doors Open Toronto presented by Great Gulf (www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/festivals-events/doors-open-Toronto). The free weekend-long celebration of architecture and public space is taking place Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 and will feature more than 150 sites for exploration, a talk series, walking tours and more. Details are now available on the Doors Open Toronto webpage: www.toronto.ca/doorsopen.

This year's theme is "City of Sound". Doors Open Toronto 2023 explores the influence and impact of music and sound on the city's development with more than 150 of Toronto's most architecturally, historically, culturally and socially significant buildings and sites.

Doors Open Toronto invites guests to see and hear their city with special music and sound programming:

South Asian instruments and dance practices by the Tawoos Initiative at R.C Harris Water Filtration Plant, 2701 Queen St. E.

Performances in partnership with Small World Music at Fort York National Historic Site at 250 Fort York Blvd. including:

Padideh Ahrarnejad and Ali Massoudi , a Persian classical duo, bringing together mastery of the tar and percussion

Brazilian percussionist Mari Palhares , who brings the rhythms and movement of Afro Brazilian drumming to the Fort

It's OK* Studios Community Jam Sessions led by musical director Donny Milwalkee featuring a curated repertoire of contemporary takes on hip hop, soca and jazz classics

Toronto City Hall is hosting family-friendly programming, bringing visitors behind-the-scenes at City Hall and Nathan Phillips Square. People will be able to gain rare access to the restricted areas of Council Chamber, the Hall of Memory and the 27th Floor Observation Deck. Programming at City Hall includes guided tours, exhibitions, live music presented as part of City Hall Live and more.

Sounds like Toronto : Highlights from the Toronto Star Photo Archive

showcasing a selection of Toronto Star archival photographs detailing the city's rich musical past and present.

Labyrinth Modal Music Library and Workshops: Short instrumental demonstrations and opportunities for guests to play, test and learn about frame drums, including: Tombak, Bağlama, Greek Lyra, Tár, Getar and more.

Mural Routes Chalk Mural Activity: Residents can leave their mark on a large temporary public artwork at Nathan Phillips Square and work alongside professional artists, Andinas Collective, to make the sounds of music visible in this community mural. Presented in partnership with Mural Routes.

NFB Film Screenings: The National Film Board of Canada presents a rotating selection of films inside Council Chamber. Drop in and enjoy documentaries, animated films and fictional shorts focused on the sites and sounds of the city.

Pre-Doors Open kick-off event

Keynote Panel: The Women Who Built Toronto's Music Scene

Date: Thursday, May 25

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Location: El Mocambo, 464 Spadina Ave.

The Doors Open Toronto 2023 keynote focuses on the Queer and BIPOC women who have built Toronto's music scene. Featuring community and music leaders Denise Bolduc, Rosina Kazi and Juno award-winning hip-hop sensation Haviah Mighty, the open roundtable discussion will explore the development of Toronto as a music city, and placemaking for under-represented voices. The keynote will be moderated by musician Karen Ng and followed by a musical performance by Polky on the stage of the legendary El Mocambo. Pre-registration is encouraged through the kick-off event link: www.eventbrite.ca/e/623817263227.

Neighbourhood Walking Tours

Ten free, guided walking tours will take place throughout the weekend, delving deep into the history and architecture of a variety of neighbourhoods. Registration in advance is required. Tour descriptions are available on the City's website: www.toronto.ca/doorsopen.

A More Beautiful Journey to Doors Open Toronto

A landmark augmented reality audio installation app transforms public transit into an immersive sonic journey: amorebeautifuljourney.ca/.

Building Accessibility

Information about accessible, barrier-free buildings and sites is available on the Doors Open Buildings & Sites webpage: www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/festivals-events/doors-open-toronto/. Listings include information on buildings and sites that are fully or partially accessible.

The City is grateful to sponsors Great Gulf and City Hall Hub and Schlage for their support of Doors Open Toronto 2023. The City is proud to have the Toronto Star and ZoomerMedia as media partners.

Since its inception in 2000, Doors Open Toronto, Canada's largest Doors Open event, has attracted more than two million visits to 800 unique locations across the city. The event is dedicated to celebrating built heritage, architecture, and design. It is presented by Great Gulf and produced by the City in partnership with the broader community. More information and updates will be available at www.toronto.ca/doorsopen, on Facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. The event hashtag is #DOT23.

High-resolution images are available on Flickr: www.flickr.com/photos/cityoftoronto/sets/72177720307862410/.

Quotes:

"The annual Doors Open weekend is a great way for residents and visitors to visit buildings across Toronto and to understand the architecture found within our city. This unique behind-the-scenes experience offers a chance to discover and explore our buildings and vibrant neighborhoods I encourage everyone to, once again, experience Toronto's hidden gems and to take part in all the in-person activities we are ready to welcome back as a city."

– Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie (Scarborough-Rouge Park)

"Doors Open Toronto provides residents with a unique opportunity to explore our city's charismatic, historic, and architecturally significant spaces that are rarely open for public viewing. I encourage everyone to get out and visit a Doors Open location to learn more about our city's rich historical landscape."

– Councillor Shelley Carroll (Don Valley North), Chair of the Economic and Community Development Committee

"Great Gulf has been a Presenting Sponsor of Doors Open for over a decade. Supporting a free event for Torontonians and visitors to explore select public and private spaces across the city from a new perspective has been an important commitment to showcase this great city of ours. We are thrilled to continue to support this premiere architectural event and opportunities to see various spaces through a new lens with this year's City of Sound theme."

– Madeline Zito, Senior Vice President, Public Relations, Great Gulf Group

