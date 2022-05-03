Doors Open Toronto returning on May 28 and May 29 with full lineup of venues

This year's theme "Renewal" touches on the world's awakening to deeply-rooted social, cultural and environmental inequity, injustice and imbalance. Doors Open Toronto 2022 participating sites and programs are guided by their interpretation of renewal.

This year, visitors to the Toronto City Hall will gain rare access to the Mayor's Office, Council Chambers, Podium Green Roof and the Hall of Memory.

Activities at City Hall will include:

Indigenous Peoples Atlas of Canada Giant Floor Map display and interpretation

Daily opening smudging ceremony and welcome song by Indigenous Knowledge Keepers

Nathan Phillips Square

Doors Open Toronto has increased outdoor programming at Nathan Phillips Square to provide additional ways for people of all ages to experience the event:

Shine On: Photographs from The BIPOC Photo Mentorship Program, a large-scale photo exhibit presented in partnership with CONTACT Photography Festival and curated by Michèle Pearson Clarke , Photo Laureate of Toronto

Project T-Dot by Ajani Charles, a large-scale ArtworxTO photo exhibit on Toronto's hip-hop scene

OVER FLOE sculpture installation by artist John Notten as part of ArtworxTO

as part of ArtworxTO Mural Routes artists will work with visitors to recreate a living garden through chalk

Live music presented in collaboration with City Hall Live

David Suzuki Foundation's Butterflyway Project display and information

Hourly guided walking tour

Doors Open Toronto Talks

The Talks program provides an inside glimpse into the creative process and community building approach of architects, urban designers and social service organizations through a series of talks and panel discussions. Explore ground-breaking concepts for urban and social renewal through a curated program of four intriguing talks, including a featured opening night event on Friday, May 27, which will be livestreamed.

Tours

Nine free guided walking tours will take place throughout the weekend, delving deep into the history and architecture of a variety of neighbourhoods. Registration is mandatory as space is limited. Tour descriptions are available on the City's website: www.toronto.ca/doorsopen. Reaching 140 Toronto neighbourhoods, self-guided neighbourhood tours are available through StrollTO: www.strollto.com.

The City has partnered with Driftscape, local community artists and arts organizations to curate free public art tours all across the City. Fifty ArtworxTO self-guided public art walking tours are available on the ArtworxTO website: www.artworxto.ca/tours.

Films on Demand

The Doors Open Toronto film series curated for the weekend event, showcases social change, architecture, urban design, diverse voices and more. The three full-length feature documentaries all consider this year's theme of "Renewal." Films include: From Earth to Sky; Magical Imperfection: The Life and Architecture of Raymond Moriyama; and There's No Place Like This Place, Anyplace.

Virtual Experiences

Doors Open Toronto can also be enjoyed from the comfort of home through virtual experiences from Art Gallery of Ontario, Royal Conservatory of Music, Lieutenant Governor's Suite, Myseum, AFROWAVETO, Ontario Science Centre, Honey Jam Canada, Shea's Victoria, The ArQuives, Toronto Zoo, a 10-minute virtual tour of City Hall and more: www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/festivals-events/doors-open-toronto/virtual-experiences.

The City is grateful to presenting sponsor Great Gulf, Carpenters Union Local 27 and Schlage Canada for their support of Doors Open Toronto 2022. The City is proud to have the Toronto Star and ZoomerMedia as media partners.

Building Accessibility

Information about accessible barrier-free buildings and sites is available on the Doors Open Buildings & Sites webpage: www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/festivals-events/doors-open-toronto/doors-open-buildings-sites. Listings include information on whether buildings and sites are fully or partially accessible.

Quotes:

"Our annual Doors Open weekend has been a great way for residents and visitors to visit buildings across Toronto and to understand the architecture found within our city. This truly unique behind-the-scenes experience offers a chance to discover and explore our buildings and vibrant neighborhoods. I encourage everyone to, once again, experience Toronto's hidden gems and to take part in all of the in-person activities we are ready to welcome back as a city."

– Mayor John Tory

"Doors Open Toronto provides all Torontonians with a singular opportunity to explore charismatic, historic and architecturally significant spaces that are rarely available for public viewing. It connects visitors directly with rich architectural, cultural and heritage assets that formed the stage on which our city's history has played out."

– Councillor Michael Thompson (Scarborough Centre), Chair of the Economic and Community Development Committee

"Great Gulf is excited to return as Presenting Sponsor of Doors Open. As one of Toronto's premiere events, it showcases the city's inspired architecture and enlightened design. A city's soul and expression can be seen not only in its history, geography and culture, but also in the buildings most loved by its residents. We encourage all Torontonians to explore our beautiful city and the architecture that gives expression to its vibrancy."

– Madeline Zito, Senior Vice President - Public Relations, Great Gulf

Since its inception in 2000, Doors Open Toronto, Canada's largest Doors Open event, has attracted more than two million visits to 800 unique locations across the city. The event is dedicated to celebrating built heritage, architecture and design. It is presented by Great Gulf and produced by the City of Toronto in partnership with the broader community.

