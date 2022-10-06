Convenient, fast and reliable grocery delivery from nearly 1,100 Loblaw banner stores now available via DoorDash Marketplace app, reaching nearly three quarters of Canadian consumers

DoorDash will also power same-day delivery from PC Express through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's fulfilment platform that powers direct delivery to customers for any business

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Bringing together last-mile expertise with Canada's largest retail network, Loblaw Companies Ltd ("Loblaw") and DoorDash, Inc. are making on-demand grocery delivery easier for Canadians. In addition to Loblaw's own PC Express app, customers can now place grocery delivery orders on the DoorDash Marketplace app, directly from more than 1,100 Loblaw banner stores, including Loblaws®, Shoppers Drug Mart®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Atlantic Superstore®, Provigo® and Maxi & Cie®. Through this collaboration, DoorDash will also power same-day delivery from pcexpress.ca through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's fulfilment platform that powers direct delivery to customers for any business.

"Online grocery has changed. It is not a one-size fits all solution. Customers are looking for varying levels of convenience – orders within minutes, shopping from favourite apps, and a seamless experience," said Galen G. Weston, President and Chairman, Loblaw Companies Ltd. "DoorDash brings best-in-class logistics expertise and operational excellence to our extensive relationship, which makes them the ideal strategic partner for us to address our evolving needs as we look to get consumers exactly what they want when they want it."

"At DoorDash, our goal is to be the go-to partner for grocers, connecting them with consumers for the best online grocery experience. Our collaboration with Loblaw brings fourteen different banner stores on to the DoorDash Marketplace app for on-demand delivery, to nearly three quarters of consumers across Canada, and reinforces our commitment to that goal. We are excited to collaborate with the largest retailer in Canada and look forward to deepening the relationship," said Tony Xu, Co-founder & CEO, DoorDash.

Customers looking for convenience, speed, and ease, can now order groceries and essentials on-demand for delivery through the DoorDash Marketplace app, with no time slot or queues. Loblaw will offer more than 50,000 grocery and convenience items from its stores for delivery via DoorDash, including fresh and prepared food, grocery, floral, drugstore essentials, and convenience items. Whether shopping for a week's worth of groceries, including dairy products, eggs, bread, local produce, fresh meat and seafood, or ordering cooked meals on a busy day, consumers can shop right on the DoorDash Marketplace app to fulfil their grocery needs with ease.

To celebrate this collaboration, from now until October 23rd, 2022, customers can enjoy $10 off their orders of $40* or more from Loblaw banner stores on the DoorDash Marketplace app.

All Loblaws®, Shoppers Drug Mart®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Atlantic Superstore®, Provigo® and Maxi & Cie® banner store products will be available to DashPass members for unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders that meet minimum subtotal.

DoorDash works with many local and national household names across industries including convenience, grocery, pets, retail, and pharmacy delivery. Today's launch builds upon DoorDash's expansion into new categories beyond food, connecting consumers with the best of their neighbourhood, across food and convenience at the touch of a button.

*$10 Off Orders of $40+: Offer valid through 10/23/2022. Valid only on orders placed on the DoorDash Marketplace app, with a minimum subtotal greater than $40, excluding taxes and fees. Valid at Loblaw stores, including Loblaws®, Shoppers Drug Mart®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Atlantic Superstore®, Provigo® and Maxi & Cie® Order. The maximum value of discount is up to $10 dollars. Limit up to three redemptions per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/ .

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favourite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe.

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, as well as its largest retailer and private sector employer.

Loblaw's purpose is to help Canadians live life well.

