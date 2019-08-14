DoorDash Launches In Montréal, Its First French-Speaking Market

With its latest expansion, DoorDash will service 750,000+ more residents across Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -- DoorDash, the largest and fastest-growing on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery in more than 4,000 cities in the United States and Canada, today announced its official launch in Montréal, its first predominantly French-speaking market and first market in Quebec. This is the first time that DoorDash has expanded its product to serve customers, merchants, and Dashers in a language beyond English, with each app and service now fully accessible in French. DoorDash is now live in 78 Canadian cities, including recent expansions to Winnipeg, Halifax (its first city in Nova Scotia), and Regina and Saskatoon (its first cities in Saskatchewan), keeping the company on pace to expand to more than 100 Canadian cities by the end of 2019. DoorDash's entry into Montréal also brings new jobs to the area, expanded opportunities for local businesses, and customer benefits with special promotions for residents kicking off today.

With this launch, DoorDash will add more than 300 merchants to its industry-leading selection of restaurants, including local favorites such as Boustan, Cacao 70, Mon Ami, Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce, Abe & Mary's, Poulet Rouge and Foodtastic Brands (with concepts that include Souvlaki Bar, La Belle et la Boeuf, and Bacaro).

In addition to serving more than 750,000 local residents, DoorDash has opened two offices in Montréal: a corporate office at Place Ville-Marie and a Dasher onboarding office in Ville Saint-Laurent. As a result of this launch, DoorDash will build a corporate team of dozens of people in the Quebec area, creating corporate employee opportunities in the Montréal community along with the flexible contracting opportunities our platform provides to Dashers.

To celebrate its entry into Montréal, DoorDash is launching a special "Dînez pour Gagner" promotion* that will be live for the first 25 days of service in Montréal. When a DoorDash customer places an order through the platform, they will automatically be entered to win daily and weekly prize giveaways. Daily prizes are in the form of DoorDash credits, ranging from $5 to $100. Weekly prizes include one pair of tickets to a 2019 professional hockey home opener in Montréal on October 10, $1,000 airfare credit, and $1,000 in DoorDash credits. Customers will be notified if they are eligible to win via email. As a fun customer bonus alongside this promotion, DoorDash will offer $0 delivery fees** on all orders over $10 for each customer's respective first thirty days on DoorDash.

"We're thrilled to launch in Montréal, our first predominantly French-speaking market, and continue to expand our fast-growing Canadian footprint," said Brent Seals, DoorDash's Country Director of Canada. "As we continue to grow in Canada, it's a priority for us to invest in and empower the local communities we serve. We are on track to expand our footprint to more than 100 cities in Canada by the end of the year, and look forward to building strong relationships with Canada's diverse customer base."

Starting today, DoorDash will offer delivery from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., seven days a week to the 10 following boroughs in Montréal:

Ahuntsic

Cartierville

Côte-des-Neiges

Décarie

Lachine

Monkland

Notre-Dame -de-Grâce (locally known as NDG)

-de-Grâce (locally known as NDG) TMR

Westmount

Ville Saint-Laurent

For more information on DoorDash's availability across Canada, visit the blog here. To search DoorDash for local favorites or to discover your next go-to, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS.

*"Dînez pour Gagner" promotion: No purchase necessary. Contest runs from August 14 - September 8, 2019 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Open to Quebec residents 18+ years of age. Daily prizes: Fifty (50) $100-off DoorDash delivery (2/day); One hundred (100) $50-off DoorDash delivery (4/day); Seven hundred and fifty (750) $10-off DoorDash delivery (30/day); One thousand five hundred (1500) $5-off DoorDash delivery (60/day). Additional prizes: One (1) pair of tickets to this year's hockey home opener in Montréal on October 10, 2019 (drawn from August 14-18 entries); One (1) $1000 e-gift card redeemable on a major Canadian airline (drawn from August 19-25 entries); One (1) $1000-off DoorDash delivery (drawn from August 26-September 1 entries; $50 per order limit). DoorDash credits expire 30 days from receipt. Prizes non-transferable. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Internet access, DoorDash app on Android/iOS and skill-test required.

Rules: https://dasherhelp.doordash.com/dinez-pour-gagnez-montreal

**$0 Delivery Fees: Valid on orders of $10 or more. First-time users only. Offer valid for 30 days after customer's first order is delivered. Limit one per person. Other fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at http://drd.sh/rtb7p2/

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com

SOURCE DoorDash

For further information: Liz King, liz.king@doordash.com, http://www.doordash.com

Related Links

http://www.doordash.com

