Students can enjoy a new level of convenience and savings from their favourite restaurants with DashPass for Students

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - DoorDash, today announced the launch of DashPass for Students, the new subscription plan for Canadians enrolled in higher learning that unlocks the best of the local community both on and off campus. For just $4.99 a month, DashPass for Students is the most convenient and wallet-friendly option for students to get whatever they need on DoorDash delivered on-demand, from thousands of eligible restaurants, convenience and grocery stores, as well as local and national retailers.

Whether you're craving a restaurant meal at home or need a last-minute snack while studying, DashPass for Students is bringing convenience to students at an affordable price. Free delivery and reduced service fees – it pays for itself in just one order.

"Students represent a large ordering demographic in Canada, with nearly 60% of students in Canada using food delivery apps," says Shilpa Arora, General Manager at DoorDash Canada. "The arrival of DashPass for Students provides students in Canada access to everything from late night study snacks and grocery items to their favourite meal, in a convenient, fast and affordable manner."

As a DashPass exclusive partner, McDonald's and DoorDash will be offering DashPass subscribers a free Hot Medium Coffee on orders of $20+, from now until January 31. DashPass subscribers can enjoy a daily free coffee from McDonald's.

At half the price of a standard monthly DashPass subscription, DashPass for Students subscribers can enjoy benefits and perks including unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders over the minimum subtotal plus reduced service fees, 5% DoorDash credits back on every eligible Pickup order, DashPass exclusive promotions and menu items. The DashPass for Students subscription is eligible for all undergraduate and graduate students at accredited colleges and universities in Canada.

With over 10 million members globally and growing, DashPass is the industry-leading subscription program that more and more consumers are using to unlock the best of their neighbourhood delivered for less on DoorDash.

To sign up for a DashPass for Students subscription plan and to learn more about eligibility requirements, visit the website here. New, first-time DashPass members can enjoy a free 30-day trial*. Looking to save even more this school year? Choose the Annual Student Plan option for $48 a year.

