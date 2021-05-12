DoorDash Expands Canadian Presence with New Toronto Engineering Hub

The company will hire 50 engineering roles for its first international engineering site

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH), the leading last-mile logistics platform, today announced the launch of a new engineering site in Toronto with plans to hire at least 50 engineers across back-end, front-end and mobile roles by the end of the year.

Engineers in Toronto will work on critical business projects with a focus on expanding DoorDash's reach and breadth of services throughout Canada. The work of the team will also serve as the foundation for growing future, global engineering site expansions. The core areas of focus include the following:



Launching New Merchant Services: This team will help expand the breadth of services available to Canadian merchants and will be tasked with innovating on behalf of over 30,000 national partners at a time when dine-in remains limited. This includes creating new retail channels for merchant partners to expand their sales, scaling DoorDash's logistics platform, Drive, and building products that help merchants to expand into new geographies with new delivery-only kitchen concepts.

Scaling a Reliable, On-Demand Logistics App: The team will continue to build and scale features within the DoorDash consumer app that enable customers to seamlessly find and order from their favorite local and national stores. This includes building better language functionality and helping to launch in new markets.

Enhancing Online Ordering for Restaurants: DoorDash Storefront is a commission-free offering for restaurants to turn their websites into ecommerce stores and offer delivery and pickup directly to their customers. This team will work to enhance the product to better empower any small business to create and operate their owned online delivery channel.

Building a Leading Customer Loyalty Product: DashPass is DoorDash's subscription product, with over 5M DashPass subscribers worldwide, offering unlimited $0 delivery fees to customers nationwide on orders of $12 or more. The team will help expand the product's offerings through new strategic partnerships and integrations and new features for both restaurant and customer subscribers.

"As DoorDash expands into new communities globally, it's imperative that we hire tech talent that can help us build a platform rooted in our mission to empower local economies and supportive of the ever-evolving needs of customers, Dashers and merchants across the world," said Andy Fang, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of DoorDash. "As our first international engineering hub, the founding team will be mission critical to creating impactful products and programs that set DoorDash up for success in Canada and beyond. Toronto has evolved into an incredible global technology hub and selecting the city for one of our engineering sites was a natural choice when considering our ambitious goals and growth in the Canadian market."

Throughout its expansion process, DoorDash worked with Toronto Global, a team of experienced business advisors assisting global businesses to expand into the Toronto Region, as well as the Trade Commissioner and Ontario Senior Economic Officer based in the Consulate of Canada in San Francisco.

“As a leader in innovation and technology, DoorDash is set up for success in Ontario,” said Premier Ford. “We are laying the foundation for a strong economic recovery in Ontario and companies like DoorDash will play a significant role in our future success. With our deep pool of talent and commitment to cutting red tape, Ontario will once again be the best jurisdiction in the world to do business.”

“I am thrilled that DoorDash has chosen to locate its new engineering office and new jobs in Toronto to take advantage of our skilled and diverse talent pool,” said Mayor John Tory. “Today’s announcement from DoorDash is another sign of confidence in the future of our city as we work to restart and rebuild the economy in the Toronto Region.”

To lead the new site, DoorDash has hired Qaiser Habib, a veteran engineering leader who has extensive experience leading large engineering teams focused on fulfillment. New hires joining Habib will be founding members of the engineering site and will join a growth-oriented team given the autonomy to execute on critical business initiatives which remain deeply connected to the company's mission.

"The investments DoorDash is making in Canada will help A&W respond to the growing needs of time-crunched Canadian consumers who are increasingly seeking the convenience of having their favourite meals brought to them," said Robert Cifarelli Director, Mobile Consumer Success, A&W Food Services of Canada.

DoorDash first launched in Canada in 2015 and has since grown its presence to serve over 150 communities and over 30,000 merchant partners. DoorDash currently has offices in four cities including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary. The company plans to continue hiring for roles across all sides of the business and increase the company's total Canadian corporate headcount to 200 by the end of 2021.

Interested candidates can visit careers.doordash.com to view and apply for open positions.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

