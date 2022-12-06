DoorDash Canada Launches New Partnership Plans to Provide More Choice, Flexibility, and Transparency for Local Restaurants

Offering choice of three Partnership Plans, with commission rates that vary based on the level of marketing support and benefits provided

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, DoorDash Canada announced the launch of new Partnership Plans to better support restaurant partners nationwide. Beginning today, all Canadian local restaurant owners have the choice of three different plans, with commission rates that vary based on the inclusion of services provided. Additionally, DoorDash is including DoorDash Storefront, an Online Ordering Software, in all partnership plans that enables any restaurant to turn their website into an ecommerce store. The industry-leading Partnership Plans were first launched in the US by DoorDash and are intended to provide flexible solutions to suit a restaurant's needs.

"Our goal at DoorDash is to empower local businesses and help them capture more of their respective market and reach more consumers. Over the past year, we've introduced offerings to help restaurants define their own futures. Today, we are changing how we do business to provide more choices, and better choices, for restaurants. We hope that with our new flexible plans and increased digital marketing services, restaurants will continue to accelerate into the future and grow," said Shilpa Arora, General Manager of DoorDash Canada.

"We welcome the flexible partnership plans DoorDash is launching and look forward to continued collaboration with them. It is great to have flexible options available for restaurants to choose from. So many restaurants use third-party delivery companies in various ways, and many use them as their own marketing department so these offerings will help the continued growth of our industry," said Ian Tostenson, President and CEO of the British Columbia Restaurant and Food Services Association.

Improving DoorDash Canada Pricing With More Choices and Lower Pickup Fees

To help all participating restaurants meet their goals, all local Canadian restaurants on DoorDash will have a choice of three different Partnership Plans, with commission rates that vary based on the level of services and marketing provided.

DoorDash Basic (20%):

The Basic plan is the most cost-effective way for restaurants to partner with DoorDash and offer reliable delivery and pickup to customers.



This plan offers delivery commission at 20%, and reduced pickup commission at 10%.



Restaurants can opt into additional in-app marketing programs as desired to reach more customers.

DoorDash Plus (25%):

The Plus plan offers restaurant partners delivery commission at 25%, and reduced pickup commission at 8%. With this plan restaurants can reach more consumers with an expanded delivery area to increase sales.



This plan offers restaurant owners reliable and fast delivery, access to high value customers, and an extended delivery area.



This plan also lets restaurant partners access DashPass by paying an extra 2% on top, helping them reach DoorDash's most loyal and frequent customers.



The Plus plan also offers restaurants exclusive early access to new products and features.

DoorDash Premier (29%):

The Premier plan offers delivery commission at 29%, and reduced pickup commission at 8%. This plan is best suited for Merchants who are looking for maximum reach and to maximize sales opportunities on the DoorDash platform.



This comprehensive plan offers restaurant partners access to added benefits like a larger delivery area and a $50 monthly marketing rebate if they spend $100 CAD or more on marketing every month.

The Premier package also offers access to DashPass at no additional cost, helping restaurants reach DoorDash's most loyal and frequent customers as part of DashPass. Restaurant owners with Premier will also receive exclusive early access to new products and features.

Restaurant partners across Canada have also welcomed the optionality to select the best partnership plans that suit their needs best.

"As a new business owner, the priority for me is exposure and I think it's a great option to have different packages to choose from. It gives me the chance to look at my budget as well as the amount of exposure I need for my business and then decide what kind of features I want through my partnership with DoorDash. Sometimes finding something in between is great especially for newer stores," said Alan Sham, owner of Its Tea.

"I welcome the different Partnership Plans from DoorDash as it gives a restaurant owner like me the ability to pick and choose what's best for your business, I think it's a great thing that DoorDash is doing," said Noel Scott, owner, Eighties Restaurant.

For more information on how local businesses can benefit by signing up for the Partnership Plans visit our website.

