DoorDash Canada invites local Canadian women business owners & entrepreneurs from across Canada to join the Entrepreneurship & Access Programs

Our Entrepreneurship & Access Programs are part of DoorDash's ongoing commitment to help level the playing field for entrepreneurs and empower local businesses by offering access to grants, resources, and training to support business growth. Through this work, we aim to connect small business owners to resources like technical assistance, education, and marketing opportunities for increased visibility and long term business growth.

Announced at an International Women's Day panel held today, DoorDash also committed to extending their support for women, in particular new parents, by donating $30,000 in Community Credits to Haven on Queensway's First Care program .

"We're constantly inspired by the endless ways women continue to break barriers and create change across not just our industry, but entrepreneurship in general, and beyond," said Shilpa Arora, General Manager, DoorDash Canada. "Our commitment to uplifting women's voices is an ongoing effort and we will continue to leverage our platform and partnerships to support and champion women building their dreams."

"Empowering female business owners and entrepreneurs will make our economy stronger," said Hon. Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction. "I am thrilled that DoorDash has programs to help small business owners, including female-owned, to succeed in the food industry."

"We know that the pandemic has affected everyone, but more so women, and that is why it is important to come together to empower women to enter or reenter the job market. It is also important to know that there are great opportunities available within the restaurant industry – including exciting opportunities for women in trades which is why this year's theme is #BreaktheBais," said Hon. Jane McKenna, Associate Minister of Children and Women's Issues. "I am excited to know that there is now a new resource available to help people gain the tools they need to succeed in this exciting industry."

"As a female business owner sharing my family's story, it's important to feel represented and supported by our partners," says Kristin Finley, Co-owner of Eva's Original Chimneys, Guerrilla Burger & Happy Taco. "Being part of the DoorDash Entrepreneurship & Access Programs has helped my small business, Eva's Original, access resources and technical assistance that helps us to continuously grow."

DoorDash Canada Entrepreneurship & Access Programs offer underrepresented business owners access to:

Increased visibility and opportunities for marketing support to help consumers identify and explore these small businesses in their neighbourhoods.





Restaurants Canada Independent Annual Operator membership, which includes:

Group buying discounts - competitive pricing on everyday products, supplies and services.



Operational resources - exclusive membership rates to find efficiencies on services like waste management or solutions for payment processing.



Health Insurance options - Restaurants Canada offers private insurance and group health benefit programs with affordable premiums.



Events & Training - members-only access to the Restaurants Canada conference, latest research, industry updates, educational webinars, training.

Interested entrepreneurs can sign up here .

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favourite local and national businesses across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

