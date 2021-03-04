DoorDash Announces Canadian Winners Of The COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Grants
Mar 04, 2021, 10:00 ET
Winners in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver will use funds provided by DoorDash's Main Street Strong effort to help offset the costs associated with running a restaurant amid the ongoing pandemic and local dining restrictions.
TORONTO, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- DoorDash today announced the Canadian winners of its COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Grant program through the company's five-year, $200 million USD Main Street Strong Pledge to empower communities across Canada and the United States. These grants come as part of DoorDash providing $1,125,000 CAD to help eligible restaurants in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.
Hello Alice managed the application and selection process for the program while the Ontario Chamber of Commerce is managing the distribution of funds to recipients in each city. These grants can be used to cover operating costs during this challenging time, including rent, payroll, purchasing PPE, expanding outdoor dining capacity and other expenses.
The below restaurants in Montreal have been selected to receive $3,000 CAD grants through the program:
- Aloha Espresso Bar
- Aux Vivres
- Basilico
- Birra Bar à Bières Maison
- Bistro Liu
- Bombay Mahal Express
- Bootlegger L'authentique
- Boulangerie Pâtisserie Coup de Foudre
- Bowhead Pub
- Buffalo West Wings
- Burger de Ville
- Byesllon de Saveurs
- Café Causerie
- Cafe Encore
- Café Expressions
- Café Mimosa
- Café-bistro 7575
- Café-Bistro LeCartier
- Chat-Colate
- Chef On Call
- Chez Philippe & Jackie
- Chez Yanna
- Comptoir400
- Cordova
- Cuisine Szechuan
- Curry Mahal
- DakHing Barbecue Inc
- Danmich Restaurant
- Dumplings Imagine
- Etoilerouge
- Freres Restaurant
- G Sacchetti
- G.O.A.T. Grill
- Gauffre Mignonne
- Honihoni Restaurant
- IchirakuKawaki
- Jiep Jiep
- Julian's Comptoir Gourmand
- Keela
- KOSA
- La Boite Gourmande
- La Main Folle
- La Muse
- Le Clafouti
- Le Petit Coin Dumpling
- Le Petit Italien
- Le Speakeasy
- Léché Desserts
- Les Pates Vivantes Montréal
- Lotus Plus
- Maestro SVP
- Metro Sushi
- Mon Shing
- Moncheriz
- Montréal Paella
- Nagomi Japonais Restaurant
- Nouilles Zhonghua
- Ojo Sushi
- Okane Sushi Restaurant
- P23 Dumplings
- Papa Jackie Restaurant
- Pigeon Espresso Bar
- Pizza Bouquet
- Pizza Show
- Pizza St-Laurent
- Provisions Boucherie et Bar à Vin
- P'tit Frère Dumpling
- Raviolis Impression
- Restaurant 2FU
- Restaurant AriZ5
- Restaurant Beba
- Restaurant Imperial
- Restaurant Jardin de Pekin
- Restaurant K-BBQ Coreen
- Restaurant Kim Fu
- Restaurant La Rose des Sables Spectacles inc.
- Restaurant Nonya Indonésien
- Restaurant Pho Hoa Long
- Restaurant ShiTang
- Restaurant Sing Fai
- Resto La Cible
- Rhumcafe
- Roch le Coq
- Sammi and Soupe Dumplings
- Second Pizza
- Secret Sucré
- Singh's Indian Cuisine
- St Catherine
- Stem Bar
- Sushi Bonsai
- Sushi Hoshimi
- Sushi Inbox
- Sushi Japango
- Sushi Kissho
- Sushi Plus
- Szechwan et Nouilles
- Taiyo Sushi
- Takara
- The Basak
- Treats Coffee Decarie
- Tropical lsland
- Tsukuyomi Ramen Restaurant
- Ubi Sushi
- Umi Sushi
- West Island Lanzhou Beef Noodles
- Wowsushi
- Yen Cuisine Japonaise
- Yuan Lei Restaurant Gourmet
- Zoe & Presotea
The below restaurants in Toronto have been selected to receive $3,000 CAD grants through the program:
- 12 Tables
- Adda Bistro
- Ai Sushi
- Animal Liberation Kitchen
- Another Land Coffee and More
- Apres
- Avocado Sushi
- Avling Kitchen & Brewery
- Azkadenya - Mezza Diner
- Bab Tuma Restaurant Inc.
- Bar Bacan
- Bar Neon
- Bardi's Steak House
- Bloom
- BOKU – Yonge Street
- Bombay Chowpatty
- Bone Soup Malatang
- Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu
- Cafe Neon
- Chennai Dosa Kings
- Chicken in the Kitchen
- Chula Taberna Mexicana
- Clinton's
- Core Restaurant
- Crowded House
- Cynthia's Chinese Restaurant
- Darin Korean Food
- Dice
- Donna's
- Dope As Duck
- Double Sushi Restaurant
- Drom Taberna
- Duffy's Tavern
- EDO-ko
- Eupin Chinese Takeout
- F'Amelia
- FAMO Sandwich Creations
- Fat Ninja Bite
- Fennel Organic Eatery
- Five Doors North
- Fleet's Food
- Fonda Lola
- Food Kulture Bistro
- Foodbenders
- Free Times Café
- Frisaca Corporation
- Fusion Restaurant & Lounge
- Fuzen Sushi Restaurant
- Giovanni's Italian Kitchen and Pizza Bar
- Glory Hole Doughnuts
- Great Burger Kitchen
- Greek & Co
- Green Papaya
- Guirei Japanese Restaurant
- Hello 123
- Henry VIII Ale House
- High Park Brewery
- Home of Hot Taste
- Hotopia Canada
- Huh Ga Ne
- Ichiban Sushi house
- Indian Spice Room
- Isla's Filipino BBQ & Bar
- Jamaica Stamp Takeout Restaurant
- Jellybean Cake & Dessert
- Jin Myungdong Korean Noodles
- John's Fish &. Chips
- Ka Chi Korean Restaurant
- Ka Chi on Bloor West Village
- Kabul Kabab House
- Kami Sushi
- Kanto by Tita Flips
- Kawa Sushi
- King Slice
- Kintako Japanese Restaurant
- Kosher Pizza
- Kungfu Mala Soup
- La Bella Italia
- L'Auberge de France
- Lazy Daisy's Café
- Lobster Burger Bar
- Maezo Indian cuisine
- Mama Chef Korean Restaurant
- Mama Lee's Korean Kitchen
- Mapo Gamjatang
- Market Street Catch
- Mayrik
- Mexicados Tacos and Burritos Co.
- Mikaku
- Mikey's Bistro
- Milk 'N Honey Restaurant
- Mira Mira
- Mo'Ramyun
- Momiji Sushi Bar and Grill
- Mr. Fried Rice
- Mr. Lou Noodles House
- Mr. Pizza
- Mughal Mahal Restaurant
- Mumbai Express
- Naan and Chai
- Nari Sushi
- Next Door Restaurant
- Omai Restaurant
- Onigiri Kai Kyo Tei
- Orlando's Restaurant & Grill
- Osaka Sushi Japanese Restaurant
- Ossington Stop
- Owl of Minerva
- Oyster Boy
- Paintbox Bistro
- Pantheon Restaurant
- Papi Chulo's Mexicana
- Parka
- PG Clucks
- Pho King Fabulous Inc.
- Piggy's Restaurant
- Pii Nong Thai
- Pizza e Pazzi
- Projectfish
- Pronto Cafe To-Go
- Pujukan Korean BBQ
- Radical Road Brewing Co.
- Ration Food Lab
- Real Empanada Corporation
- Restaurant Beijing
- Richmond Station
- Rincon Paisa
- Saffron Spice Kitchen
- Sake Bar Kushi
- Salad 2 Go
- Santo Pecado
- Satay Sate
- Shoxs Billiard Lounge
- Smash Kitchen & Bar
- Sorsi e Morsi Trattoria
- stackt Market
- Stout Irish Pub
- Sushi on Roncy
- Sweet Hart Kitchen
- Tamasha
- Tapi Go!
- Terroni
- The Bowl Korean Food
- The Copper Chimney Authentic Indian Room
- The Dumpling King
- The Dylan
- The Good Son
- The Goods
- The Korean Kitchen
- The Lucky Penny General Store
- The Mix 669 Caribbean Tapas & Cocktails
- The Oats Kafe
- The Rebel House
- The Sailing Restaurant and Bar
- The Wallace Gastropub
- Tofu Village
- Uai Pizzeria & Restaurant
- Urban House
- Vegwood
- Warung Kampung
- Wazema Restaurant
- Wildly Delicious
- Wood House BBQ
- Woody's Burgers
- Wraps on the Go
- Yan Yu Chinese Dining
- You Don Ya
- Yummy Chicken & Burgers
- Zaitoun Kabob, Broast and Ribs
The below restaurants in Vancouver have been selected to receive $3,000 CAD grants through the program:
- AJ's Brooklyn Pizza
- Anh and Chi
- Aphrodite's Organic Cafe
- Artistry Coffee House
- Ashiana Restaurant & Sweets Shop
- Bells & Whistles
- Bodega On Main
- Bogart's Bar & Restaurant Ltd.
- Breakfast Table
- Brunch
- Ca Phe Vietnamese Coffee House
- Chewies Biscuit Co.
- Cold Tea Restaurant
- Davie Dosa Company
- DD MAU Chinatown
- Ebisu on Broadway
- Ebisu on Robson
- Everyday Sushi Bar
- Fable Diner
- Gene Coffee Bar
- Gintaro Ichiban Japanese Kitchen
- Goodbowl
- Greenhorn Cafe
- Hanaya Japanese Restaurant
- Heirloom
- iTofu - Tofu Dessert Specialty Shop
- Jako Japanese restaurant
- Jamjar Canteen
- Jenjudan Yaletown
- JTL Chicken World
- Juke Fried Chicken
- Karakoram Restaurant
- Khoe Vietnamese
- Kita No Donburi
- Kokomo
- KOZU Sushi Pizza
- La Belle Patate
- Loafe Cafe
- Mary's on Davie
- MeeT In Yaletown
- MeeT on Main
- Micha Food Group
- Midam Cafe - Broadway
- Milssam Tacorea
- Modern Handi Indian Cuisine
- Mr. Sushi Lonsdale
- Nabebugyo Hot Pot Cuisine
- Nelson the Seagull Cafe Ltd.
- New India Buffet & Restaurant
- Nosh
- One Under
- Ophelia
- Orrange Kitchen + Bar
- Our Town Cafe
- Pagliacci's
- Pizzeria Barbarella
- Railtown Cafe
- Rib & Chicken
- Rice and Noodle
- Roxy Burger
- Salathai Thai Restaurant
- Samurai Japanese Restaurant
- Sciue
- ShuckShuck
- Side Hustle Sandwiches
- Sushi Nova
- Tequila Cocina
- The Lunch Bucket Deli
- The Pawn Shop YVR
- The Raving Gamer Bistro
- The Rise Eatery
- The Roost
- The Templeton
- Tocador
- Tonton Restaurant
- Umeda Japanese Cuisine
- Urban Tadka: Royal Indian Cuisine
- Vancouver Alpen Club
- Wangs Taiwan Beef Noodle House
- Water St. Cafe
- Wong's Chinese Restaurant
- Yagger's Downtown Restaurant & Sports Bar
- Yagger's Kits
- Yolks Breakfast
- Zocalo Modern Cantina
All restaurants who applied for a grant will receive free access to the Hello Alice platform, which offers peer-to-peer networking, mentorship, and tools such as the COVID-19 Restaurant Resource Center, a curated list of industry-specific resources, information from fellow restaurant and food service owners about the challenges they're facing, and how-to guides designed to help restaurants reopen the doors and get back to business. The Ontario Chamber of Commerce will begin grant distribution in March, with all restaurants receiving their grant by early-April.
"This DoorDash grant will help subsidize the cost of operations for our restaurant. Due to provincial limitations, our sales have reduced significantly. The grant will help cover labour costs and support in the expansion our food delivery capacity while we adapt to a changed industry." – En Luo, Freres Restaurant in Montreal
"I'm so incredibly thankful for the DoorDash Local Restaurants Grant. This couldn't have come at a better time! We are trying to gear up for the warmer months by making the experience even more safe and pleasant for our customers. This money will help greatly for improving safety infrastructures and the outdoor patio dining experience." – Amira Becarevic, Mira Mira in Toronto
"We are extremely grateful for this grant in such a critical time for our small business to continue operating. These funds will help us in the purchase of some equipment allowing us to expand and operate with a full menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We are now able to offer more to our DoorDash customers with the improvement of these kitchen pieces and restaurant marketing." – Richard Chew, Chewies Biscuit Co in Vancouver
"Restaurants have faced unprecedented challenges in the last year, and DoorDash is proud to support them," said David London, Director, U.S. East and Canada Government Relations, DoorDash. "It is our hope that these grants will help restaurants as they continue to navigate the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis."
When first announcing the grants, John Kiru, Executive Director of the Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas, said "We are proud to partner with DoorDash on this initiative and to ensure Toronto's struggling restaurants are aware of this meaningful grant opportunity."
For the program launch, Ian Tostenson, President & CEO, British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association, said "We're excited to see the DoorDash grant recipients receive this much needed financial support and to put it into action. Entrepreneurs and small businesses are at the heart of Vancouver's vibrant restaurant scene. Connecting businesses with locally-minded grants that serve our local neighbourhoods is extremely valuable in COVID-times."
When launching the program, Charles Gauthier, President and CEO, Downtown Vancouver BIA, said "Restaurants have done an incredible job of adapting over the past year. It has not been easy, but initiatives like this will help businesses get through to the better days ahead. We strongly encourage those who qualify to apply for this grant."
During the first round of DoorDash's Main Street Strong COVID-19 relief grants in 2020, 85% of restaurants stated that one of the biggest impacts on their business was reduced sales due to COVID restrictions, and 82% cited lost revenue attributed to the declining economy.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, DoorDash has taken significant active steps to ensure the safety of its entire community, including providing:
- Main Street Strong Pledge committing $200 million USD over five years to support restaurants, Dashers, and the broader community across Canada and the U.S.
- Providing $120 million USD in commission relief and marketing investments
- Offered a 50% reduction in commissions for restaurants with 5 or fewer locations, plus 0% commissions for pickup and 0% commissions for restaurants new to DoorDash
- Free personal safety equipment for Dashers, including hand sanitizer, gloves, wipes, and masks
- Two weeks of earnings for eligible Dashers affected by COVID-19
For a full list of winners see Hello Alice's blog here. Read more about DoorDash's latest efforts to help the local merchants, Dashers and communities it serves here.
About DoorDash
DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.
SOURCE DoorDash
For further information: Sachin Persaud, [email protected], http://www.doordash.com
Share this article