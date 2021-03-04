DoorDash Announces Canadian Winners Of The COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Grants

Winners in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver will use funds provided by DoorDash's Main Street Strong effort to help offset the costs associated with running a restaurant amid the ongoing pandemic and local dining restrictions.

TORONTO, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- DoorDash today announced the Canadian winners of its COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Grant program through the company's five-year, $200 million USD Main Street Strong Pledge to empower communities across Canada and the United States. These grants come as part of DoorDash providing $1,125,000 CAD to help eligible restaurants in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

Hello Alice managed the application and selection process for the program while the Ontario Chamber of Commerce is managing the distribution of funds to recipients in each city. These grants can be used to cover operating costs during this challenging time, including rent, payroll, purchasing PPE, expanding outdoor dining capacity and other expenses.

The below restaurants in Montreal have been selected to receive $3,000 CAD grants through the program:

Aloha Espresso Bar

Aux Vivres

Basilico

Birra Bar à Bières Maison

Bistro Liu

Bombay Mahal Express

Bootlegger L'authentique

Boulangerie Pâtisserie Coup de Foudre

Bowhead Pub

Buffalo West Wings

Burger de Ville

Byesllon de Saveurs

Café Causerie

Cafe Encore

Café Expressions

Café Mimosa

Café-bistro 7575

Café-Bistro LeCartier

Chat-Colate

Chef On Call

Chez Philippe & Jackie

& Jackie Chez Yanna

Comptoir400

Cordova

Cuisine Szechuan

Curry Mahal

DakHing Barbecue Inc

Danmich Restaurant

Dumplings Imagine

Etoilerouge

Freres Restaurant

G Sacchetti

G.O.A.T. Grill

Gauffre Mignonne

Honihoni Restaurant

IchirakuKawaki

Jiep Jiep

Julian's Comptoir Gourmand

Keela

KOSA

La Boite Gourmande

La Main Folle

La Muse

Le Clafouti

Le Petit Coin Dumpling

Le Petit Italien

Le Speakeasy

Léché Desserts

Les Pates Vivantes Montréal

Lotus Plus

Maestro SVP

Metro Sushi

Mon Shing

Moncheriz

Montréal Paella

Nagomi Japonais Restaurant

Nouilles Zhonghua

Ojo Sushi

Okane Sushi Restaurant

P23 Dumplings

Papa Jackie Restaurant

Pigeon Espresso Bar

Pizza Bouquet

Pizza Show

Pizza St-Laurent

Provisions Boucherie et Bar à Vin

P'tit Frère Dumpling

Raviolis Impression

Restaurant 2FU

Restaurant AriZ5

Restaurant Beba

Restaurant Imperial

Restaurant Jardin de Pekin

Restaurant K-BBQ Coreen

Restaurant Kim Fu

Restaurant La Rose des Sables Spectacles inc.

Restaurant Nonya Indonésien

Restaurant Pho Hoa Long

Restaurant ShiTang

Restaurant Sing Fai

Resto La Cible

Rhumcafe

Roch le Coq

Sammi and Soupe Dumplings

Second Pizza

Secret Sucré

Singh's Indian Cuisine

St Catherine

Stem Bar

Sushi Bonsai

Sushi Hoshimi

Sushi Inbox

Sushi Japango

Sushi Kissho

Sushi Plus

Szechwan et Nouilles

Taiyo Sushi

Takara

The Basak

Treats Coffee Decarie

Tropical lsland

Tsukuyomi Ramen Restaurant

Ubi Sushi

Umi Sushi

West Island Lanzhou Beef Noodles

Wowsushi

Yen Cuisine Japonaise

Yuan Lei Restaurant Gourmet

Zoe & Presotea

The below restaurants in Toronto have been selected to receive $3,000 CAD grants through the program:

12 Tables

Adda Bistro

Ai Sushi

Animal Liberation Kitchen

Another Land Coffee and More

Apres

Avocado Sushi

Avling Kitchen & Brewery

Azkadenya - Mezza Diner

Bab Tuma Restaurant Inc.

Bar Bacan

Bar Neon

Bardi's Steak House

Bloom

BOKU – Yonge Street

Bombay Chowpatty

Bone Soup Malatang

Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu

Cafe Neon

Chennai Dosa Kings

Chicken in the Kitchen

Chula Taberna Mexicana

Clinton's

Core Restaurant

Crowded House

Cynthia's Chinese Restaurant

Darin Korean Food

Dice

Donna's

Dope As Duck

Double Sushi Restaurant

Drom Taberna

Duffy's Tavern

EDO-ko

Eupin Chinese Takeout

F'Amelia

FAMO Sandwich Creations

Fat Ninja Bite

Fennel Organic Eatery

Five Doors North

Fleet's Food

Fonda Lola

Food Kulture Bistro

Foodbenders

Free Times Café

Frisaca Corporation

Fusion Restaurant & Lounge

Fuzen Sushi Restaurant

Giovanni's Italian Kitchen and Pizza Bar

Glory Hole Doughnuts

Great Burger Kitchen

Greek & Co

Green Papaya

Guirei Japanese Restaurant

Hello 123

Henry VIII Ale House

High Park Brewery

Home of Hot Taste

Hotopia Canada

Huh Ga Ne

Ichiban Sushi house

Indian Spice Room

Isla's Filipino BBQ & Bar

Jamaica Stamp Takeout Restaurant

Jellybean Cake & Dessert

Jin Myungdong Korean Noodles

John's Fish &. Chips

Ka Chi Korean Restaurant

Ka Chi on Bloor West Village

on Bloor West Village Kabul Kabab House

Kami Sushi

Kanto by Tita Flips

Kawa Sushi

King Slice

Kintako Japanese Restaurant

Kosher Pizza

Kungfu Mala Soup

La Bella Italia

L'Auberge de France

Lazy Daisy's Café

Lobster Burger Bar

Maezo Indian cuisine

Mama Chef Korean Restaurant

Mama Lee's Korean Kitchen

Mapo Gamjatang

Market Street Catch

Mayrik

Mexicados Tacos and Burritos Co.

Mikaku

Mikey's Bistro

Milk 'N Honey Restaurant

Mira Mira

Mo'Ramyun

Momiji Sushi Bar and Grill

Mr. Fried Rice

Mr. Lou Noodles House

Mr. Pizza

Mughal Mahal Restaurant

Mumbai Express

Naan and Chai

Nari Sushi

Next Door Restaurant

Omai Restaurant

Onigiri Kai Kyo Tei

Orlando's Restaurant & Grill

Restaurant & Grill Osaka Sushi Japanese Restaurant

Ossington Stop

Owl of Minerva

Oyster Boy

Paintbox Bistro

Pantheon Restaurant

Papi Chulo's Mexicana

Mexicana Parka

PG Clucks

Pho King Fabulous Inc.

Piggy's Restaurant

Pii Nong Thai

Pizza e Pazzi

Projectfish

Pronto Cafe To-Go

Pujukan Korean BBQ

Radical Road Brewing Co.

Ration Food Lab

Real Empanada Corporation

Restaurant Beijing

Richmond Station

Rincon Paisa

Saffron Spice Kitchen

Sake Bar Kushi

Salad 2 Go

Santo Pecado

Satay Sate

Shoxs Billiard Lounge

Smash Kitchen & Bar

Sorsi e Morsi Trattoria

stackt Market

Stout Irish Pub

Sushi on Roncy

Sweet Hart Kitchen

Tamasha

Tapi Go!

Terroni

The Bowl Korean Food

The Copper Chimney Authentic Indian Room

The Dumpling King

The Dylan

The Good Son

The Goods

The Korean Kitchen

The Lucky Penny General Store

The Mix 669 Caribbean Tapas & Cocktails

The Oats Kafe

The Rebel House

The Sailing Restaurant and Bar

The Wallace Gastropub

Tofu Village

Uai Pizzeria & Restaurant

Urban House

Vegwood

Warung Kampung

Wazema Restaurant

Wildly Delicious

Wood House BBQ

Woody's Burgers

Wraps on the Go

Yan Yu Chinese Dining

You Don Ya

Yummy Chicken & Burgers

Zaitoun Kabob, Broast and Ribs

The below restaurants in Vancouver have been selected to receive $3,000 CAD grants through the program:

AJ's Brooklyn Pizza

Anh and Chi

Aphrodite's Organic Cafe

Artistry Coffee House

Ashiana Restaurant & Sweets Shop

Bells & Whistles

Bodega On Main

Bogart's Bar & Restaurant Ltd.

Breakfast Table

Brunch

Ca Phe Vietnamese Coffee House

Chewies Biscuit Co.

Cold Tea Restaurant

Davie Dosa Company

DD MAU Chinatown

Ebisu on Broadway

Ebisu on Robson

Everyday Sushi Bar

Fable Diner

Gene Coffee Bar

Gintaro Ichiban Japanese Kitchen

Goodbowl

Greenhorn Cafe

Hanaya Japanese Restaurant

Heirloom

iTofu - Tofu Dessert Specialty Shop

Jako Japanese restaurant

Jamjar Canteen

Jenjudan Yaletown

JTL Chicken World

Juke Fried Chicken

Karakoram Restaurant

Khoe Vietnamese

Kita No Donburi

Kokomo

KOZU Sushi Pizza

La Belle Patate

Loafe Cafe

Mary's on Davie

MeeT In Yaletown

MeeT on Main

Micha Food Group

Midam Cafe - Broadway

Milssam Tacorea

Modern Handi Indian Cuisine

Mr. Sushi Lonsdale

Nabebugyo Hot Pot Cuisine

Nelson the Seagull Cafe Ltd.

New India Buffet & Restaurant

Nosh

One Under

Ophelia

Orrange Kitchen + Bar

Our Town Cafe

Pagliacci's

Pizzeria Barbarella

Railtown Cafe

Rib & Chicken

Rice and Noodle

Roxy Burger

Salathai Thai Restaurant

Samurai Japanese Restaurant

Sciue

ShuckShuck

Side Hustle Sandwiches

Sushi Nova

Tequila Cocina

The Lunch Bucket Deli

The Pawn Shop YVR

The Raving Gamer Bistro

The Rise Eatery

The Roost

The Templeton

Tocador

Tonton Restaurant

Umeda Japanese Cuisine

Urban Tadka: Royal Indian Cuisine

Vancouver Alpen Club

Wangs Taiwan Beef Noodle House

Water St. Cafe

Wong's Chinese Restaurant

Yagger's Downtown Restaurant & Sports Bar

Yagger's Kits

Yolks Breakfast

Zocalo Modern Cantina

All restaurants who applied for a grant will receive free access to the Hello Alice platform, which offers peer-to-peer networking, mentorship, and tools such as the COVID-19 Restaurant Resource Center, a curated list of industry-specific resources, information from fellow restaurant and food service owners about the challenges they're facing, and how-to guides designed to help restaurants reopen the doors and get back to business. The Ontario Chamber of Commerce will begin grant distribution in March, with all restaurants receiving their grant by early-April.

"This DoorDash grant will help subsidize the cost of operations for our restaurant. Due to provincial limitations, our sales have reduced significantly. The grant will help cover labour costs and support in the expansion our food delivery capacity while we adapt to a changed industry." – En Luo, Freres Restaurant in Montreal

"I'm so incredibly thankful for the DoorDash Local Restaurants Grant. This couldn't have come at a better time! We are trying to gear up for the warmer months by making the experience even more safe and pleasant for our customers. This money will help greatly for improving safety infrastructures and the outdoor patio dining experience." – Amira Becarevic, Mira Mira in Toronto

"We are extremely grateful for this grant in such a critical time for our small business to continue operating. These funds will help us in the purchase of some equipment allowing us to expand and operate with a full menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We are now able to offer more to our DoorDash customers with the improvement of these kitchen pieces and restaurant marketing." – Richard Chew, Chewies Biscuit Co in Vancouver

"Restaurants have faced unprecedented challenges in the last year, and DoorDash is proud to support them," said David London, Director, U.S. East and Canada Government Relations, DoorDash. "It is our hope that these grants will help restaurants as they continue to navigate the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis."

When first announcing the grants, John Kiru, Executive Director of the Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas, said "We are proud to partner with DoorDash on this initiative and to ensure Toronto's struggling restaurants are aware of this meaningful grant opportunity."

For the program launch, Ian Tostenson, President & CEO, British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association, said "We're excited to see the DoorDash grant recipients receive this much needed financial support and to put it into action. Entrepreneurs and small businesses are at the heart of Vancouver's vibrant restaurant scene. Connecting businesses with locally-minded grants that serve our local neighbourhoods is extremely valuable in COVID-times."

When launching the program, Charles Gauthier, President and CEO, Downtown Vancouver BIA, said "Restaurants have done an incredible job of adapting over the past year. It has not been easy, but initiatives like this will help businesses get through to the better days ahead. We strongly encourage those who qualify to apply for this grant."

During the first round of DoorDash's Main Street Strong COVID-19 relief grants in 2020, 85% of restaurants stated that one of the biggest impacts on their business was reduced sales due to COVID restrictions, and 82% cited lost revenue attributed to the declining economy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, DoorDash has taken significant active steps to ensure the safety of its entire community, including providing:

Main Street Strong Pledge committing $200 million USD over five years to support restaurants, Dashers, and the broader community across Canada and the U.S.

over five years to support restaurants, Dashers, and the broader community across and the U.S. Providing $120 million USD in commission relief and marketing investments

in commission relief and marketing investments Offered a 50% reduction in commissions for restaurants with 5 or fewer locations, plus 0% commissions for pickup and 0% commissions for restaurants new to DoorDash

Free personal safety equipment for Dashers, including hand sanitizer, gloves, wipes, and masks

Two weeks of earnings for eligible Dashers affected by COVID-19

For a full list of winners see Hello Alice's blog here . Read more about DoorDash's latest efforts to help the local merchants, Dashers and communities it serves here .

