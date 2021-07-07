DoorDash and HUB Cycling Partner to Increase Road Safety in Metro Vancouver

The delivery platform and Vancouver-based cycling organization will work together on educational programs, advocacy efforts and community events

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH), the leading last-mile logistics platform, today announces a partnership with HUB Cycling , a not-for-profit transportation cycling organization that aims to remove barriers to cycling in Metro Vancouver. This partnership includes a series of new initiatives to make the streets safer for everyone, including those that deliver meals and other essentials on bikes.

"With numerous deliveries made by Dashers on bikes every day in the Metro Vancouver area, road safety is a top priority for us," says David London, Director of Government Relations, Canada, DoorDash. "We admire HUB Cycle's work and are proud to partner with them to help make the city safer for all cyclists, including Dashers."

"Our focus has always been to get more people cycling and we are excited to partner with DoorDash to improve road safety," says Erin O'Melinn, Executive Director at HUB Cycling.

This partnership will launch three new educational elements, benefitting Dashers and other cyclists throughout Metro Vancouver:

Dasher's will gain access to HUB Cycling's StreetWise Cycling Online program, which provides education that builds participants' skills and knowledge to become safe, confident, respectful riders. This course has compiled key concepts from HUB Cycling's catalog of StreetWise courses and presents them in a straightforward and interactive manner. Two webinars, designed specific to delivering in Vancouver , will be hosted this summer to provide Dashers with helpful cycling training. A digital safety campaign will be launched to increase awareness of bike safety and the rules of the road in the Vancouver area.

"This partnership with HUB Cycling is a good example of DoorDash listening to Dashers and prioritizing our needs," said Dave King, a Vancouver-based Dasher. "As a Dasher who delivers by bike, I know our roads aren't as safe as they can be. I'm proud to say that I work with a platform that is actively working to make Vancouver a safer city for cyclists."

Additionally, DoorDash is supporting HUB Cycling's work with municipalities, TransLink, and the provincial government to #UnGapTheMap across Metro Vancouver so that more people can cycle more often.

#UnGapTheMap is a coordinated effort by HUB Cycling in close collaboration with ten local HUB committees across Metro Vancouver to identify priority gaps by qualitative criteria related to ridership impact, utility, safety and feasibility. Using this framework, over 400 priority gaps have been identified. Fixing these critical gaps will help keep the city's cyclists, including Dashers, as safe as possible.

DoorDash will also be the presenting sponsor of HUB Cycling's fall Bike to Work Week happening from September 27 - October 3, 2021.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

About HUB Cycling

HUB Cycling's mission is to get more people cycling more often. We make cycling better through education, action and events. More cycling means healthier, happier, more connected communities. We're leading the way in making cycling an attractive choice for everyone.

SOURCE DoorDash Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: DoorDash, Cameron Penner, Proof Strategies, [email protected]; HUB Cycling, Rianna Fiorante, Marketing Manager, [email protected]