Donsuemor Continues to Expand Internationally by Introducing its Lemon Zest Madeleines to Western Canadian Markets

ALAMEDA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Donsuemor , the original U.S. manufacturer of madeleines, is introducing its Lemon Zest Madeleines to Costco Wholesale Clubs in western Canada for a limited time.

Donsuemor's most notable French-inspired product is the Traditional Madeleines, which are already available in western Canada Costco Clubs. Donsuemor has added a twist to the classic treat in the form of a Lemon Zest Madeleine. A refreshing and sweet take on a classic dessert, an elegant buttery sponge cake with a delicate citrus infused flavour.

"Our team embraces artisanal tradition and authenticity in all our creations. We still use our same basic recipe and process from over 40 years ago which helps us to infuse new flavours into our timeless classic," said Susan Q Davis, CEO of Donsuemor. "The success of our Traditional Madeleine in the U.S and Canada has encouraged us to expand our Lemon Zest Madeleine internationally."

All of Donsuemor's affordable, elegant cookies have made their way to the forefront of the industry by staying consistent and reliable with their flavours and transparent labeling. Every batch contains high-quality ingredients, with no artificial preservatives, flavours, or colourings.

Lemon Zest Madeleines add a unique taste to your favorite recipes, providing an infinite amount of flavours to play around with to brighten up your kitchen. With the Lemon Zest Madeleines, you can elevate your dessert menu with a variety of desserts like No Bake Strawberry Lemon Cake, Individual Lemon Berry Parfaits, and Lemon Zest White Chocolate Raspberry S'Mores.

Tubs of individually-wrapped madeleines will be arriving on Costco's shelves beginning February 8, 2021 and can be found in the following Canadian locales: Abbotsford, Airdrie Depot, Burnaby, Calgary, Courtenay, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Kamloops, Kelowna, Langford, Langley, Langley Depot, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Nanaimo, Nisku, Okotoks, Port Coquitlam, Prince George, Red Deer, Regina, Regional Burnaby, Richmond, Rocky View, Saskatoon, Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Surrey, Vancouver, Willingdon and Winnipeg.

Find the nearest Costco Wholesale Club selling Lemon Zest Madeleines at donsuemor.com/lemon-zest-canada/ and a full list of recipes at donsuemor.com/recipes .

About Donsuemor:

Available nationwide in stores such as Wegmans, Raley's Supermarkets, Costco, Nordstrom Espresso Bar Lunds & Byerlys, and Town & Country Market, the Donsuemor brand of madeleines has drawn rave reviews from The New York Times and Fine Cooking. All products are baked in small batches in its BRC certified bakery and are certified Kosher by Kosher Los Angeles. Based in Alameda, Calif., Donsuemor's line of European specialty baked goods are an ideal treat for consumers. For more information about Donsuemor and its full range of products, visit donsuemor.com .

