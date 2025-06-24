Donnelly Group Poised for Successful CCAA Discharge as Founder Jeff Donnelly Reacquires Assets

Jeff Donnelly has assumed the senior creditor position from Bank of Montreal and is set to exit creditor protection in early July

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Donnelly Group, including much of its flagship hospitality portfolio under Freehouse Collective, is preparing to exit Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) proceedings in early July, marking a major milestone in its corporate restructuring.

Founder and CEO Jeff Donnelly recently reacquired key assets from the Bank of Montreal, becoming the senior secured creditor and regaining control of the petitioner companies. With a court-approved Plan of Arrangement and the Stay of Proceedings set to expire on July 4th, a formal discharge is expected imminently.

"While CCAA has been a necessary tool during a complex period, it's also been a distraction from what we do best" said Donnelly. "We've continued to design and operate some of the most compelling hospitality concepts in Canada, it's a relief to have reacquired those in creditor protection and returned to a full complement of brands, we can now focus fully on the business of creating standout spaces and experiences."

Notably, not all Donnelly Group businesses were petitioners in the CCAA filing. Over the past several years the group has continued to grow and evolve, launching new successful locations while maintaining the quality and personality that define the brand.

"We're a boutique hospitality group with a track record of building unique, culturally connected spaces," Donnelly added. "With the restructuring behind us we can reinvest in what makes our business successful—great hospitality fuelled by strong teams and thoughtful spaces."

Despite sector headwinds, Donnelly Group maintained operational stability thanks to resilient staff, steadfast guest loyalty and the lasting appeal of its concepts. The company is now positioned to emerge from CCAA leaner, stronger, and fully aligned for growth.

About Donnelly Group

Donnelly Group is a boutique hospitality management company rooted in publican culture. Its hospitality arm, Freehouse Collective, operates a unique portfolio of public houses, cocktail clubs, and restaurants in Vancouver and Toronto. Each venue is designed to spark conversation and connection—drawing influence from music, art, sport, travel, and modern culture.

For more information, please visit freehouse.co

