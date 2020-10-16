Donation brings Indigenous Law Campaign one step closer to an Endowed Professorship or Chair

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The David Sharpe Professorship in Indigenous Law Campaign is one step closer to an Endowed Professorship or Chair, thanks to a gift of $250,000 from Sean McCoshen.

The new professorship, established by the Faculty of Law at Queen's University, was founded by David Sharpe, and designed to recruit a leading Indigenous legal scholar. The campaign is a part of the Indigenous Knowledge Initiative, created to promote reconciliation and Indigenous cultures on campus.

McCoshen's generous gift supports the advancement of the reconciliation process at Queen's. The campaign is a unique and innovative approach to advancing the University's Truth and Reconciliation Task Force, outlining 25 recommendations for sustained institutional change to create a more welcoming environment for Indigenous students, staff, and faculty.

"It's important that corporate Canada adopt and embrace the framework developed by The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada. What David has started, with this initiative, is providing much needed equitable access to educational opportunities," says McCoshen.

The Faculty of Law at Queen's wishes not simply to meet the basic goals set for teaching Aboriginal and Indigenous law, but to be a centre for excellence in teaching and research on Indigenous legal issues. It is therefore committed to hiring Indigenous faculty members, and it seeks to build its capacity in this respect through establishing an endowed Professorship or Chair in Indigenous legal studies that will attract a prominent Indigenous legal scholar capable of building a program in this area.

Sean McCoshen is the Chairman and Founder of the Alaska – Alberta Railway Development Corporation. In addition, Sean serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the McCoshen Group. Established in 2012, The McCoshen Group, owned entirely by McCoshen, is a family-owned business operation, that owns eight privately held companies and holds significant interest in three publicly held corporations, ranging from manufacturing to finance. McCoshen is a notable philanthropist and long-time supporter of the First Nations University of Canada. An advocate of Canada's Indigenous population, McCoshen is also a supporter of the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, Aboriginal Role Model Awards and St. Laurent Royal Canadian Legion Métis Branch No. 250, Canada's only Métis legion.

SOURCE McCoshen Group

For further information: [email protected]