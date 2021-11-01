Don't write off radon: latest data shows most communities are well above provincial averages for cancer-causing gas

A new report by Take Action on Radon (TAOR) reveals that the overwhelming majority of communities that have taken part in their 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge program are finding that dangerous levels of radon are much more common than Health Canada's national estimate – that only 7% of Canadian homes have elevated radon levels – would suggest. A copy of the report can be found online here.

A new report by Take Action on Radon (TAOR) reveals that the overwhelming majority of communities that have taken part in their 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge program are finding that dangerous levels of radon are much more common than Health Canada's national estimate – that only 7% of Canadian homes have elevated radon levels – would suggest.

"Our 2021 results paint a much different picture than Health Canada's summaries," says Pam Warkentin, of TAOR "Almost all of the communities we've worked with have seen radon levels which far exceed Health Canada's estimates."

Radon gas is a serious problem, as exposure to elevated levels can lead to lung cancer. "Radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers, and if you smoke the combined risk is even higher. The only way to determine if your home has high levels of radon is to test. We encourage people in Canada to test their homes for radon as soon as possible and take action to reduce levels if necessary." Says Lynn Murad, Senior Specialist Cancer Prevention with the Canadian Cancer Society.

Radon is an odorless, colourless, radioactive soil gas that is formed as uranium breaks down over time. Radon gas is unstable and releases alpha particles, a type of radiation that is particularly damaging to lung tissues. Radon is a problem across Canada as uranium is present in the soils and rocks of all regions. Radon poses a problem indoors as it enters buildings from the surrounding soil through the foundation. Over time, radon gas levels can build up and exceed recommended guidelines, posing a health risk.

In 2012, Health Canada released a report summarizing their Cross-Canada Survey of Radon Concentration in Homes. This work, which measured radon in almost 14,000 homes, provided an estimate of the percentage of homes with radon levels above 200 Bq/m3 on the national, provincial and health region levels. Overall, Health Canada's provincial averages ranged from 4 to 25%, and their estimated national average was 7%. More information on radon can be found here. https://takeactiononradon.ca/

"I was shocked by our citizen science results," says Warkentin "Particularly as we're seeing high levels across the country. Of the 43 communities we have tested so far, 39 communities are at or above Health Canada's national estimate."

"Relying on provincial averages to address the radon problem in Canada is just not working," says Anne-Marie Nicol, an Associate Professor of Health Science at SFU. "Provincial averages obscure the fact that there are many regions where radon action is urgently needed. We need to start talking about radon at a much more local level. Right now, there are very few provincial policies that protect people from radon exposure. The 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge has shown us that many municipalities are interested and willing to take action once they know about the radon in their region."

Erin Curry, a TAOR lead, says "Each year, the more test kits we distribute, the more homes we find with elevated levels. It is a misconception to think that radon is a problem just in certain areas. We are finding elevated levels in all regions; in small towns and larger cities and in all types and ages of homes."

It has now been almost ten years since Health Canada released its Cross Canada survey, but most provinces and communities still aren't addressing radon in a meaningful way. One big hurdle is that the data has not been easily accessible at the community level, and granular results are buried in averages. Once communities do engage in radon testing, they are often empowered to protect their citizens; communities in several provinces have implemented changes to building practices, provided mitigation grants, or made testing more accessible to their residents.

About Take Action on Radon

Take Action on Radon is a national initiative that works to bring together radon stakeholders and raise radon awareness across Canada. The initiative is led by the Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (CARST), CAREX Canada, and the Canadian Cancer Society.

To learn more about radon and how to test your home, visit: TakeActionOnRadon.ca

To find photos to use with this press release, you can download free, high-quality images from here: https://pixabay.com/users/takeactiononradon-18149510/

To find quality images of the figures used in this report, you can download them free here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/15j8ZEb50H1ON7anwvX25yBKeL8CdfUvq?usp=sharing

Links and Resources

Take Action on Radon 100 Test Kit Challenge Preliminary Data Report: https://takeactiononradon.ca/wp-content/uploads/Take-Action-on-Radon-Preliminary-Data-Report-November-2021.pdf

Cross Canada Survey of Radon Concentrations in Homes: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/environmental-workplace-health/reports-publications/radiation/cross-canada-survey-radon-concentrations-homes-final-report-health-canada-2012.html

CCS Lung Cancer Statistics at a Glance: https://cancer.ca/en/research/cancer-statistics/cancer-statistics-at-a-glance

The 100 Test Kit Challenge webpage: https://takeactiononradon.ca/100-radon-test-kit-challenge/

Technical Notes

A Becquerel is a unit that measures the amount of radiation given off per second. A Bq/m3 is a measurement of radioactive activity in a cubic meter of air.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists

For further information: To schedule an interview with a representative, please contact: Pam Warkentin, [email protected]; ph:204-798-9649

Related Links

carst.ca

