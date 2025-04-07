Don't miss Toronto's tastiest weekend of the year! T.O. Food & Drink Fest Takes Over Toronto This April 11-13

TORONTO, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto's ultimate foodie experience is back! T.O. Food & Drink Fest is hitting the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from April 11–13, 2025, bringing together the city's best chefs, mixologists, restaurants, wineries, and food lovers for an epic weekend of eats, drinks, and entertainment.

What's included with a ticket?

Chef's Stage – Live & Unfiltered

Watch top chefs live on stage, showing off their skills, sharing pro tips, and cooking up some next-level dishes. This year's lineup includes:

Chef Noel Cunningham & Chef Tre Sanderson – Presented by Sunwing Vacations and Jamaica , serving up bold Caribbean flavors

– Presented by , serving up bold flavors Chefs Cody and Samantha Carroll - Culinary couple and Food Network stars serve up some southern Cajun charm. Presented by Explore Louisiana

- Culinary couple and Food Network stars serve up some southern Cajun charm. Presented by Matt Dean Pettit – TV personality, Chef and best-selling cookbook author

– TV personality, Chef and best-selling cookbook author Andrea Buckett – Food media personality and all-around culinary expert

– Food media personality and all-around culinary expert Chef Javon Cummins – Bringing a taste of Barbados to Toronto . Presented by Barbados

– Bringing a taste of to . Presented by Afrim Pristine – Canada's top cheese master, serving up the good stuff

– top cheese master, serving up the good stuff Chef Devan Rajkumar – TV personality, chef, and flavor master

– TV personality, chef, and flavor master Raquel Fox - Celebrity Chef, TV personality and Author of Dining In Paradise Cookbook

Mixology Classes

Learn how to craft the perfect cocktail with top-tier mixologists. Whether you're into classics or creative new sips, these hands-on sessions will have you shaking and stirring like a pro.

Sip & Savor at Wines of the World

Discover new favorite wines, chat with winemakers, and elevate your wine game with tastings from around the globe.

Flavour Street – Food Truck Frenzy

Presented by Food Truck Canada. Some of the city's hottest food trucks are rolling in to serve up everything from gourmet burgers to international street eats. Get an insider's view by stepping into Food Truck Canada's very own showcase food truck to experience operating your own Food Truck.

Music & Sips n' Spurs Dance Party

It wouldn't be a festival without music! Catch top DJs throughout the weekend, and don't miss Friday and Saturday night's Western-themed dance party—grab your boots and get ready to two-step!

Festival Hours & Tickets

Friday, April 11

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM : VIP & Media Preview

– : 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM : General Admission

Saturday, April 12

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM : Session One

– : 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM : Session Two

Sunday, April 13

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM : General Admission

Tickets start at $20 online through April 10 – grab yours early, some time slots do sell out!

Metro Toronto Convention Centre – North Building, Halls A & B

255 Front Street West, Toronto, ON M5V 2W6

About T.O. Food & Drink Fest

T.O. Food & Drink Fest is produced by National Event Management and is the city's biggest and best celebration of all things food and drink. Whether you're a hardcore foodie, cocktail connoisseur, or just looking for a great time, this is the place to be.

Media Contact and to reserve a media pass for the Media Preview happening on April 11, 2025 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm: Lisa Spodek, National Event Management Inc., (800) 891-4859 ext. 225, [email protected]