Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Virtually Opens the Market

The DLC Group is a network of mortgage professionals that operates through Dominion Lending Centres and its subsidiaries MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc. and MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and has operations across Canada. The DLC Group also offers mortgage broker connectivity services through its fintech subsidiary Newton Connectivity Systems Inc. The DLC Group's extensive network includes ~7,500 agents and 515 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, the DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

