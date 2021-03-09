MONTRÉAL, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - On the day after International Women's Day, and in response to what the United Nations calls the "Shadow Pandemic", Ensemble Montréal's caucus is calling on the City of Montréal to adopt an action plan to better support victims of domestic violence.

Since the very beginning of the pandemic, the phones haven't stopped ringing in shelters and counselling offices. In Montréal, the occupancy rate regularly hits 100%.

The City of Montréal must press the Québec government to pay the amounts promised to agencies fighting against domestic violence, all the more so as 2021 has already been marked by five spousal homicides in less than a month.

"This sends a clear message: shelters need more support right now so they can respond to the many calls for help, but we also need to attack the source of the problem by including networks that provide help to people presenting violent behaviours. The safety of many Montrealers is at stake here; victims do not have the luxury of time to wait", said Ms. Karine Boivin-Roy, Leader of the Official Opposition.

The City of Montréal must also ask the Québec government to grant a rent subsidy to all victims of violence, regardless of their income. This support would especially help victims to deal with the housing crisis, which forces many of them to stay longer in shelters.

"When victims of abuse leave their aggressor, they're leaving their whole life behind at the same time. To encourage them to get out, we must guarantee them timely access to their own safe housing", said Mr. Abdelhaq Sari, Official Opposition spokesman for public safety.

Finally, not having access to Québec government monies doesn't mean the City can't take action. Among the solutions put forward by Ensemble Montréal in its action plan are:

Launching a recurring communications campaign to provide victims with contact information for available resources in Greater Montréal;

Making available a free temporary storage service to victims of domestic violence living in temporary shelters;

Making empty office space available free of charge to organizations helping victims;

Providing free transportation for victims of domestic violence arriving at a shelter on an emergency basis;

Providing free moving services in collaboration with dedicated organizations.

"The last thing victims need when fleeing their aggressor is filling out forms and dealing with delays in obtaining refunds. Our city proclaims itself a municipality allied against domestic violence; the Ensemble Montréal team says it's time to stop talking about it and take action", added Leader of the Official Opposition, Ms. Karine Boivin-Roy.

The motion will be tabled at the Municipal Council's upcoming session on March 22.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Opposition officielle à l'Hôtel de Ville de Montréal

For further information: Marc-Antoine Audette, Press Attaché, Office of the Official Opposition, (438) 925-0715

