Domestic violence and femicide - $25.8 million to support Indigenous communities

QUÉBEC CITY, June 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In the wake of its historic investment to prevent and combat domestic violence, the Québec government has announced that $28.5 million, out of an overall budget of $222.9 million, will be used to implement measures that take the specific needs of Indigenous communities into account.

The announcement was made by the Deputy Premier, Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region, Geneviève Guilbault, the Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Isabelle Charest, the Minister for Health and Social Services, Lionel Carmant, and the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Ian Lafrenière. The process is also supported by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Québec, Simon Jolin-Barrette, a member of the government action group.

In addition to benefitting from the measures announced recently for the population in general, such as increased funding for emergency shelters, First Nations and Inuit people will have access to extra measures that take their specific realities into account.

An amount of $10 million has been allocated to help support prevention and intervention services in the field of domestic and family violence in Nunavik. In addition, $9.8 million will be made available to Indigenous police forces to meet specific needs connected with domestic and family violence. Last, $6 million from the envelope set aside for the implementation of the recommendations made by the Viens Commission and the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls will be used to support local, culturally relevant services to assist Indigenous men and women, and their close relatives, in the healing process.

Quotes:

"Since the beginning of the year, there has been a worrying increase in the prevalence of serious crimes connected to domestic violence. These tragedies cause upheaval in the lives of children, families, relatives, communities and organizations throughout society. Through the allocation of $28.5 million to the First Nations and Inuit, the government is investing in wellbeing and security in Indigenous communities. It is providing support for the implementation of effective solutions over the long term. We are making a significant contribution that will help end this scourge throughout Québec."

Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier, Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region

"Our objective is to prevent and combat the violence experienced by Indigenous women through an approach adapted to the needs of Indigenous communities. We are relying on the involvement of all stakeholders in the field of domestic and family violence, including men, to ensure that the initiatives taken have real and lasting effects. We must all mobilize to change our behaviour patterns and act as allies if this problem is to be eradicated."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"This is an initiative taken by and for the community that will meet a real need for Indigenous women, and especially women in Nunavik, who are unfortunately over-represented in the list of femicide victims. Through this investment, we are offering women who are victims of domestic violence, and their children, safe accommodation that is adapted to their cultural realities, in their communities."

Lionel Carmant, Minister for Health and Social Services

"Domestic violence is a problem that affects all too many victims in Indigenous communities, which are over-represented in the relevant statistics. Our government is taking action to eradicate the problem and ensure that the initiatives implemented in Indigenous communities take their specific realities into account. This is how we will achieve clear and long-lasting results. I hope that the funding announced today will lead to a perceptible improvement in the situation of a large number of victims and family members, and that the holistic approach we support will help heal wounds and prevent the tragedies affecting too many Indigenous families."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

"Domestic violence has no place in our society. Every person must be able to feel safe. Over the last few months we have seen a collective awareness of this fact, and the work must continue. By working together we can make a difference. Today's announcement will help provide support and assistance for Indigenous families caught in a spiral of domestic and family violence."

Simon Jolin-Barrette, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Québec

"We must support our communities and their organizations in the fight to end all forms of violence. Every action that contributes to the healing process must be recognized and encouraged. Makivik is thankful for this financial assistance and for the receptiveness shown by Québec to needs in Nunavik. This marks the start of a new collaboration."

Pita Aatami, President, Makivik Corporation

Highlights:

Acting on all fronts

In a plan unveiled on April 23, the Québec government announced an investment of $222.9 million over five years to implement a range of priority measures. For more information, see these previous press releases:

The Ministère de la Justice will spend an additional $2.4 million to develop and strengthen healing and rehabilitation services for men, couples and families caught in a cycle of domestic violence.

