Dolphin Realty Acquires 49% Stake in Homebaba Technologies Inc., Expanding Digital Portfolio to Revolutionize Real Estate Industry

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Dolphin Realty Inc., a rapidly growing real estate brokerage, is excited to announce the acquisition of a 49% stake for an undisclosed amount in Homebaba Technologies Inc., a leading Canadian online platform for new homes and condos. This strategic move bolsters Dolphin Realty's digital expansion and furthers its mission to revolutionize the real estate industry.

Expanding a Diverse Digital Portfolio

Homebaba Technologies is committed to developing specialized digital assets targeting various real estate market niches, aiming to capture significant market share. This acquisition positions Dolphin Realty to build a comprehensive PropTech portfolio, connecting key stakeholders - homebuyers, sellers, tenants, landlords, builders, and realtors through its innovative platforms.

A Vision for the Future

Dolphin Realty plans to integrate these assets, offering a seamless experience across the real estate market, driving efficiency and transparency. Builders will gain increased project exposure, while consumers will access enhanced data-driven tools, empowering better real estate decisions.

Looking Ahead

Dolphin Realty is dedicated to expanding its PropTech capabilities, investing in AI, big data, and other technologies to create a more connected and efficient real estate market. "Our investment in Homebaba.ca and other digital assets marks the beginning of our journey to revolutionize the real estate industry," said Chris Jia, CEO of Dolphin Realty Inc.

About Dolphin Realty Inc.

Founded in 2022, Dolphin Realty is becoming a leader in real estate with $800M transactions completed, known for its innovative approaches and commitment to client success. The company's diverse digital portfolio and top-performing agents are redefining what's possible in real estate.

About Homebaba Technologies Inc.

Homebaba Technologies Inc. is a premier online marketplace in Canada, connecting tens of thousands of buyers with new homes and condos, and facilitating meaningful engagement between homebuyers and developers.

SOURCE Dolphin Realty

For more information, contact: Chris Jia, CEO & Broker of Record, Dolphin Realty Inc., 647-674-5958, [email protected], www.dolphinrealty.ca