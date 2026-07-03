DOLLARAMA ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

MONTRÉAL, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") announced today that it received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to renew its normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB").

Pursuant to the NCIB, the Corporation may, during the 12‑month period starting on July 7, 2026 and ending no later than July 6, 2027, purchase up to 13,532,086 of its common shares, representing 5.0% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares as at the close of markets on June 30, 2026 (a total of 270,641,726 common shares were issued and outstanding as of such date).

Purchases will be conducted through the facilities of the TSX and Canadian alternative trading systems or by such other means as may be permitted by the applicable securities regulators or under applicable securities laws. Dollarama may also purchase common shares by way of private agreements or specific share repurchase programs under issuer bid exemption orders issued by a securities regulatory authority. Purchases made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and Canadian alternative trading systems will be at the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition. Purchases made by way of private agreement under any applicable issuer bid exemption or order issued by a securities regulatory authority (including in connection with a specific share repurchase program) will be at a discount to the prevailing market price.

All shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will either be cancelled or placed in trust to facilitate the holding and administering of common shares that may be purchased by the Corporation to hedge its exposure in respect of grants made under its performance share unit plan, including to settle the Corporation's obligations under such plan.

The average daily trading volume of the common shares on the TSX over the period between January 1, 2026 and June 30, 2026, as calculated per TSX rules, was 708,620 common shares. Consequently, under TSX rules, Dollarama will be allowed to purchase daily, through the facilities of the TSX, a maximum of 177,155 common shares, representing 25% of such average daily trading volume. In addition, Dollarama may make, once per week, a block purchase (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual) of common shares not directly or indirectly owned by insiders of Dollarama, in accordance with TSX rules.

In connection with the NCIB, Dollarama will also enter on or about the date hereof into an automatic securities purchase plan agreement ("APP") with a designated broker to facilitate purchases of its common shares under the NCIB, subject to certain trading parameters, at times when it would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase its securities due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed trading blackout periods. The terms of the APP have been precleared by the TSX. Outside of such blackout periods, common shares may be purchased under the NCIB by Dollarama at its discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws.

Under the NCIB which is set to expire on July 6, 2026, Dollarama received approval from the TSX to purchase up to 13,865,588 common shares. As at June 30, 2026, Dollarama had purchased a total of 6,835,200 common shares thereunder, at a weighted average price of $183.90 per common share. Such purchases were effected through the facilities of the TSX and Canadian alternative trading systems.

The Board of Directors of Dollarama believes that the purchase by Dollarama of its common shares from time to time represents an appropriate and desirable use of its available funds as part of its capital allocation strategy to enhance shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including statements relating to potential future purchases by Dollarama of its commons shares pursuant to the NCIB and APP. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on estimates and assumptions made by management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Corporation's annual management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2026 and in its other continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Corporation's website at www.dollarama.com.

These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Corporation; however, they should be considered carefully. The purpose of the forward-looking statements is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations regarding the Corporation's financial performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at July 3, 2026 and management has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

About Dollarama

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Dollarama (TSX: DOL) is a leading Canadian value retailer with international reach with more than 2,800 conveniently located stores and over 43,000 people serving customers in seven countries on three continents. In every market where it operates, Dollarama aims to provide compelling value at select low fixed price points and convenient access to a wide assortment of affordable everyday and seasonal merchandise that appeals to a broad customer base.

Dollarama operates more than 1,700 stores in Canada with a presence in all ten provinces and two territories. In Australia, Dollarama operates the country's largest discount retail chain, The Reject Shop, with a national network of over 400 stores. Dollarama is also the majority shareholder, through its equity-accounted investments, in Latin American value retailer Dollarcity which has more than 700 stores located in Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico and Peru. For more information, go to www.dollarama.com.

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

For further information: Investors: Patrick Bui, Chief Financial Officer, (514) 737-1006 x1237, [email protected]; Media: Lyla Radmanovich, PELICAN PR, (514) 845-8763, [email protected]