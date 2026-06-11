DOLLARAMA ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

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Dollarama Inc.

Jun 11, 2026, 17:14 ET

MONTREAL, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") announces that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 14, 2026, were elected as directors of Dollarama at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

#

%

#

%

Horacio (Haio) Barbeito 

208,412,155

99.59 %

868,466

0.41 %

Joshua Bekenstein

195,399,698

93.37 %

13,880,923

6.63 %

Court D. Carruthers

208,423,297

99.59 %

857,324

0.41 %

Elisa D. Garcia C.

202,530,619

96.77 %

6,750,002

3.23 %

Stephen Gunn

191,593,551

91.55 %

17,687,070

8.45 %

Kristin Mugford

203,604,352

97.29 %

5,676,269

2.71 %

Neil Rossy

204,648,858

97.79 %

4,631,763

2.21 %

Samira Sakhia

205,940,279

98.40 %

3,340,342

1.60 %

Huw Thomas

197,279,179

94.27 %

12,001,442

5.73 %

About Dollarama

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Dollarama (TSX: DOL) is a leading Canadian value retailer with international reach with more than 2,800 conveniently located stores and over 43,000 people serving customers in seven countries on three continents. In every market where it operates, Dollarama aims to provide compelling value at select low fixed price points and convenient access to a wide assortment of affordable everyday and seasonal merchandise that appeals to a broad customer base.

Dollarama operates more than 1,700 stores in Canada with a presence in all ten provinces and two territories. In Australia, Dollarama operates the country's largest discount retail chain, The Reject Shop, with a national network of over 400 stores. Dollarama is also the majority shareholder, through its equity-accounted investments, in Latin American value retailer Dollarcity which has more than 700 stores located in Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico and Peru. For more information, go to www.dollarama.com.

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

For further information: Investors: Patrick Bui, Chief Financial Officer, (514) 737-1006 x1237, [email protected]; Media: Lyla Radmanovich, PELICAN PR, (514) 845-8763, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Dollarama Inc.

About Dollarama Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Dollarama (TSX: DOL) is a leading Canadian value retailer with international reach with over 2,700 conveniently located stores and over 41,000 people serving customers in seven countries on three...