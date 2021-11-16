Dollar Shave Club Gives Canadians One Smooooth Shave and Creates a Billboard Made of (their) Facial Hair

The mobile billboard, measuring 20 by 10 feet and featuring 30 lbs of hair of all shapes, sizes, colours and textures, will make its way around Toronto today, with its flowing hair blowing in the wind (securely). It will stop at various locations across Toronto, offering city dwellers and passers-by the chance to bask in its sheer glory.

"We're looking forward to welcoming more Canadians to the Dollar Shave Club by making our products more accessible than ever through this new retail partnership with Walmart," says Shagufta Hooda, Senior Brand Manager, Dollar Shave Club Canada. "Since we're doing it for the people, there's no better way to celebrate than using real people's shavings, to create a first-of-its-kind, hairy masterpiece."

Dollar Shave Club is the original shave subscription brand that designs solutions for real people dealing with real grooming problems. Whether Canadians are struggling with too much back hair, getting the perfect handlebar moustache or just want to find a no-fuss razor for a close leg shave, Dollar Shave Club is hoping to make it easier than ever for them to find the solution with its expansion to retail at Walmart.

Grooming aficionados, 'once-in-a-while' shavers or even the 'smooth shave all over' kind of guy, can now purchase the following Dollar Shave Club products at Walmart and Walmart.ca, just in time for the holiday gifting season, with additional Dollar Shave Club shave aids coming soon in 2022:

"We're thrilled to be part of this milestone moment for Dollar Shave Club in Canada as their first national retail partner. Their unique product offering is a welcomed addition to our existing men's grooming portfolio at Walmart," says Diane Wallace, Senior Director HBA & Cosmetics, Walmart. "Dollar Shave Club is known for its fun and relatable perspective and personality when it comes to men's grooming, and we're looking forward to sharing that unique Dollar Shave Club experience directly to our consumers both in store and online."

Contributions to the out-of-hair mobile billboard include shavings from Toronto-based beards including Abdulla Khatib, Conor Cutz and Jake Mossop, as well as shavings from the hairy faces of Canadians from across the country.

For those wanting to experience it in person, the Dollar Shave Club Out of Hair billboard will tour Toronto today, November 16. To learn more about Dollar Shave Club and its products visit ca.dollarshaveclub.com or Walmart.

About Dollar Shave Club:

Dollar Shave Club is a lifestyle brand offering grooming content and products designed to help men be their best selves. DSC launched in 2011 with a simple proposition: deliver high-quality razors for a few bucks a month. Since then, DSC has expanded its product lines to include everything men need in the bathroom including premium shave aids, skincare, oral care, body care and haircare. In 2020, the brand debuted a new redesign and omnichannel model. For more information, visit www.dollarshaveclub.com/ or follow @DollarShaveClub on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.



For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca.

SOURCE Dollar Shave Club

For further information: Media Contact: Meg Robertson, [email protected]