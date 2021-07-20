DoiT International Named 2020 Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- DoiT International (DoiT), a global multi-cloud software and managed service provider with deep expertise in Kubernetes, machine learning and big data, has been named the 2020 Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year. The distinction recognizes DoiT's success in driving transformation for its customers in the Google Cloud ecosystem and the company's commitment to providing customers with unlimited global support, training, cloud consulting, and access to market-leading cost optimization and cloud productivity technologies.

For more than a decade, DoiT has partnered with Google Cloud to enable fast-growing, tech-savvy companies, such as JFrog, RedisLabs, Influx Data, Cockroach Labs, Recurly and Sift, to innovate and scale. With a strong emphasis on helping customers control and predict cloud costs while transforming their business, DoiT invested over $50M to advance its Cloud Management Platform, technology and products. The tools provide meaningful cost optimization, cloud analytics, governance, security and anomaly detection solutions to DoiT customers.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Google Cloud as the 2020 Global Reseller of the Year," said DoiT CEO Yoav Toussia-Cohen. "2020 was a pivotal year for businesses across the globe and for DoiT, as we made significant investments in the technology, products and service we offer customers. This distinction affirms our commitment to helping companies around the world improve their productivity and performance in the public cloud."

To support its rapidly growing customer base of over 1,000 digital native companies across 70 countries, in 2020 DoiT tripled its headcount, expanded into four new territories and is on the road to managing one billion USD in annual multi-cloud consumption. The company continues to innovate and meet the evolving needs of high-growth companies as represented in the recent launch of its ISV Go-Global program, which opens new co-sell and co-market opportunities.

"These annual awards recognize the significant commitment our partners have made to helping customers succeed, and their extensive capabilities across Google Cloud solutions and products," said Carolee Gearhart, Global Channel Chief at Google Cloud. "We're excited to recognize DoiT International as our Global Reseller Partner of the Year not only based on their growing customer base and expanding work with Google Cloud, but also their passion for bringing the best of Google Cloud to the entire technical ecosystem with open-source tools and exceptional service for customers."

Last year DoiT signed a milestone agreement with Google Cloud to deliver $1.5 billion in Google Cloud infrastructure and services over five years. The company also acquired superQuery to enable customers to leverage Google BigQuery at peak productivity and cost-optimize BigQuery workloads. Google Cloud named DoiT as the EMEA SMB Partner of the Year after the company expanded sales and support teams across the UK, France and DACH regions.

"The growth of DoiT and this important recognition by Google Cloud underscore our mission to enable more companies to make the most of the public cloud," said Vadim Solovey, General Manager and CTO at DoiT. "Our cloud engineering expertise and technology let us guide and support customers at every level, from selecting services to optimizing infrastructure, and position us as a leading long-term partner for Google Cloud and our customers."

Google Cloud previously recognized DoiT with the 2019 Reseller Partner of the Year Award for North America, 2018 Reseller Partner of the Year Award for EMEA, 2017 Global Sales Partner of the Year Award and 2015 Global Partner of the Year Award.

DoiT International, the strategic partner of Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services, is a leading provider of multi-cloud expertise, proprietary cloud optimization and governance software. The company tackles complex problems of scale for customers, using expertise in machine learning, algorithms, complexity analysis and system design.

Founded in 2011, DoiT International operates in nearly 70 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia and Israel. For more information, please visit doit-intl.com.

