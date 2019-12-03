Dogtopia Shares Canadian Expansion Plans

Dedicated to offering exceptional care for dogs, Dogtopia's modern facilities provide a healthy, safe and fun environment for dogs to socialize and play in, supervised by a highly trained and loving team. This approach of transparency and trust has built an environment for pet parents to feel comfortable knowing Dogtopia will provide "the most exciting day ever!"

Most recent new location openings include Dogtopia Applewood (1224 Dundas St E, Mississauga) and Dogtopia Lionhead (8265 Financial Dr Unit 1, Brampton). These locations will be opening their doors later this month.

Additional openings expected in the coming year include:

Kitchener (Winter 2020)

Barrie (Spring 2020)

Regina (Spring/Summer 2020)

North York (Spring/Summer 2020)

With a commitment to enhancing the joy of dog parenthood, and enabling dogs to positively change our world, Dogtopia's daycare services provide pups with socialization, exercise and fun to ensure they stay stimulated, at a healthy weight and reach their full potential at any age. Dogtopia locations have multiple climate-controlled playrooms allowing dogs to be grouped by size, personality and play style, to ensure dogs are safe and comfortable. Pet parents can watch their dog play all day via webcam.

"Dogs are members of our families and Dogtopia takes the responsibility of caring for every dog likes it's our own very seriously. Our doggie daycare provides a home away from home for your dog no matter the length of stay," said Hamm. "Dogs fill our lives with joy, so it's time we repay the favour. We've created a clean, safe and fully transparent environment with dogs' wants and needs in mind. This new level of open-play daycare 2.0 means as a pet parent, you don't have to feel guilty or anxious leaving them behind, you are enriching their lives while simultaneously creating a better socialized canine citizen. Dogtopia offers everything your furry family member requires with award-winning dog daycare, boarding, and spa services."

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. With an emphasis on education, exercise and socialization for dogs, pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind. With more than 100 locations across North America, the brand is the fastest-growing provider of specialty daycare in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

SOURCE Dogtopia

For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Thompson, Fishman Canada, 647-837-1265, Sarah@fishmancanada.com