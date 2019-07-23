Dogtopia Appoints Kim Hamm as President and CEO of Dogtopia Canada

Hamm will oversee North America's fastest growing dog daycare, boarding and spa franchise's expansion across Canada

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Peter H Thomas, Chairman, Dogtopia, North America's fastest growing dog daycare, boarding and spa franchise is pleased to announce the appointment of Kim Hamm as President and CEO of Dogtopia Canada.

Hamm has served as Dogtopia's Vice President of US Operations since 2015. During her tenure at Dogtopia's global headquarters, the brand grew from 28 locations to 104, and produced an impressive annual comp growth metric which in some years exceeded 30 percent. Kim led the implementation of all strategic cross-functional initiatives, including building scalable systems, developing on-boarding and training programs, driving the IT infrastructure and operations for the brand, launching business intelligence tools and reporting metrics, franchisee support as well as increasing overall systemwide unit economics while championing the company's values-based culture.

A native Canadian, Hamm brings an entrepreneurial spirit to her leadership. While at university in Victoria, BC, she was inspired to pursue a career in business after hearing fellow Canadian Thomas speak at a values-based leadership summit. Months later she interviewed him for a school assignment, and to her surprise, walked out with a job offer to join his new private equity firm, Thomas Franchise Solutions (TFS) in Phoenix, AZ. From there, she helped conduct due diligence on more than 300 franchise opportunities before signing Dogtopia as the company's first portfolio brand. Since 2012, she held various positions at TFS and its affiliates before transitioning to VP Operations at Dogtopia in 2015.

"As the demand for trusted Dogtopia locations continues to increase across Canada, the time is right for Kim Hamm to lead Dogtopia's strategic efforts in Canada," said Thomas. "She is a visionary leader, with an entrepreneurial spirit and remarkable track record, who embraces the values that Dogtopia lives by. She understands business, operations and the unique Canadian sensibility. I am thrilled she accepted the appointment and look forward to her – and Dogtopia Canada's – success."

"It is an honour to serve as the President and CEO of Dogtopia Canada and help steward this phenomenal company as it continues to expand throughout Canada," said Hamm. "For the past few years, we have seen the valuable impact dog daycare has in enhancing the joy of pet parenthood. I am looking forward to delivering Dogtopia's brand promise of safe socialization, education and exercise to more of our Canadian customers – both the pup and the pet parent."

Dogtopia is dedicated to offering exceptional care for dogs and currently operates 104 locations in the United States and Canada. Its modern facilities provide a healthy, safe and fun environment for dogs to socialize and play in, supervised by a highly trained and loving team. Its multiple, spacious playrooms allow for the separation of dogs by size and temperament.

The compressed rubber flooring aids in the long-term joint health of your furry friend, as well as offering a higher level of sanitization. Webcams allow dog parents to view their pets during the day and offer peace of mind knowing they are leaving their furry family member in the best care possible.

Dogtopia has been the recipient of many awards for its facility design, customer service and cutting-edge innovations. As North America's fastest-growing brand in the pet industry, Dogtopia's unparalleled support and sophisticated business model provides franchisees multiple revenue channels for daycare, boarding and spa services wrapped around a flexible and fun lifestyle.

This month, Dogtopia was named a "Top Global Franchise" ranking 133 among a list of 200 by Entrepreneur magazine. It was also recently named to the 2019 edition of Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list. In the new 2019 ranking, Dogtopia came in at the 204 spot, topping last year's rank. In its 40th year, Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list is the world's best and most comprehensive franchise ranking and is one of the most reputable sources for franchise information in the industry. As reported by Entrepreneur, the companies honoured are recognized for their remarkable performance in key areas such as unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. Dogtopia is the only brand in the pet industry that increased its ranking since 2017.

In Canada, Dogtopia is expanding quickly. The company recently opened its 13th Canadian location in Pickering, Ontario this month. Six new locations are slated to open before the end of 2019.

With the demand for superior pet services playing a major role in the $79 billion pet industry in North America, Dogtopia is actively seeking qualified franchise candidates to capitalize on the booming market, while fostering positive relationships built on trust and transparency in their local communities.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. With an emphasis on education, exercise and socialization for dogs, pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind. With more than 100 locations across North America, the brand is now the largest provider of specialty daycare in the United States and Canada.

For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

