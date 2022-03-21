DOGAMÍ's $DOGA Token To Launch on Gate.io on March 22

PARIS, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - DOGAMÍ, a play-to-earn platform that allows players to enter the "Petaverse," is launching its native $DOGA token on Gate.io on March 22, 2022. This will expand the platform's network by giving several exchange holders access to its native tokens, which can be used as a golden ticket to the Petaverse and a means of payment to buy NFTs, accessories, and consumables within the DOGAMÍ ecosystem. The upcoming launch of $DOGA follows a highly successful launch of DOGAMÍ's avatars which have become the most sought-after NFTs on Tezos. The DOGAMÍ collection reached 1 million XTZ in volume in less than three weeks of trading on OBJKT .

DOGAMI has been serving its purpose by giving players access to a digital pet world where they can experience augmented reality (AR), just like what other players experience from Pokemon Go and other similar mobile games. DOGAMI will be available on iOS and Android. Through its AR pet simulation, players can train, nurture, and use their dog NFTs to earn from the game.

"We are strong believers in the value proposition of NFTs & crypotokens in gaming. Following the strong first sale of our DOGAMí avatar NFTs, the listing of DOGAMÍ $DOGA token is the next logical step in building the foundation for the Petaverse. In the token design, we stressed simplicity so that our community of 100,000+ members can have a frictionless & straightforward user experience. The result is a multipurpose token that is supercharged with utility within our ecosystem." says Max Stöckl, the CEO of DOGAMI.

DOGAMI has been working and collaborating with its partners and investors such as Animoca, Ubisoft, Tezos, and Venture Capital Blockchain Founders Fund to develop a strongly compelling experience for its players. Soon, $DOGA's utility will include governance, staking, and farming.

According to Aly Madhavji, the Managing Partner of Blockchain Founders Fund, Dogami has the potential to lead the blockchain gaming space, especially because it continuously catches the passion of pet lovers who are also venturing into NFT games. "Dogami is leading the way to bringing mainstream users into NFT based games. We're thrilled to support DOGAMI's journey since inception."

About DOGAMI

DOGAMI is a play-to-earn decentralized game that uses NFT dogs as its main characters. Each player will have full ownership of their NFTs while they interact virtually through augmented reality (AR). The players will earn $DOGA tokens by simply training, customising, and playing the game.

About Blockchain Founders Fund

Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF) is a Singapore-based early-stage Venture Capital Fund that invests in top-tier Blockchain startups globally. Their industry-leading go-to-market focused Venture Program aids seasoned and first-time entrepreneurs across key business functions to fast track growth. BFF has scaled many of the leading Blockchain startups and is always looking to connect with exceptional founders across the industry, including Web3, metaverse, gamefi, DeFi, and NFT.

For further information: Press contact: Kris Penseyres | CBO & Co-Founder, [email protected]