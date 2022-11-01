Dog Child Launches Cookbook and Essential Nutrient Mix to Empower Pet Parents to Cook for their Dogs like they Cook for Themselves

Just in time for National Cook For Your Pets Day, Cook a Delicious Meal with Dog Child's New Recipes from Chicken Pot Pie to Salmon Fried Rice

TORONTO, 1 Nov., 2022 /CNW/ - Dog Child , a Toronto-based dog food brand has announced the launch of its Essential Nutrient Mix and Dog Cookbook, as part of its mission to make cooking for our dogs simple, nutritious and delicious.

Created in collaboration with pet nutritionists and veterinarians, the Essential Nutrient Mix is designed to be all-in-one support for cooking at home. The mix includes probiotics and prebiotics, calcium and other key nutrients to prepare fresh healthy complete and balanced meals for your dog.

In conjunction, Dog Child has released a cookbook, designed to empower pet parents to cook for their dogs while prioritizing nutrition, convenience, and sustainability. Recipes range from the Dog Child Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal to Shepherd's Pup Pie, turning human favourites into complete and balanced meals crafted especially for pups. Each recipe incorporates an upcycled ingredient to showcase how to turn food waste at home into nutrient-rich meals for your dog. Dog Child will continue to launch new recipes monthly partnering with North American chefs. The online recipes can be found at www.dogchild.co and the cookbook downloaded at Dog Child Cookbook.

"When I started cooking for my dog Charlotte, I was left feeling confused about how to properly cook for her. Many of the recipes online lacked essential nutrients and the recipes that were nutritionally complete were timing consuming with difficult-to-find ingredients. I'm so thrilled to share the Essential Nutrient Mix and cookbook with everyone. I hope to inspire new pet parents to start cooking for their loved ones. Dog Child will continue to develop new recipes and products that all support cooking fresh healthy meals for the modern dog." stated Nicole Marchand CEO & Founder of Dog Child.

Essential Nutrient Mix will be available for purchase at dogchild.co and through select independent pet retailers.

About Dog Child

Founded in 2021 in Toronto, Dog Child is a wellness brand for people who want to go above and beyond for their dogs. Through nutrient-rich mixes, that are easy and simple to cook, and a recipe-led community providing education and inspiration, the company helps dog parents feed their dogs like they feed themselves — all while prioritizing nutrition, convenience, and sustainability. Learn more about Dog Child at www.dogchild.co .

SOURCE Dog Child Inc.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Nicole Marchand, [email protected]