Dog Child enters pet food market with innovative home cooking concept for the modern dog

"We are motivated by a simple belief," says founder (and proud dog mom) Nicole Marchand . "It's time to raise our standards and feed our dogs like we feed ourselves. We believe that wellness is a lifestyle, and are excited to help parents go above and beyond for their dogs by cooking meals that support their immunity, enhance their skin and gut, and of course, taste delicious."

Dog Child was born when Marchand, a former banker and venture capitalist, realized that there had to be a better way to provide her own dog with the nutrition she needed to thrive. A deep dive into the dog food industry uncovered how limited options for dog parents were. Fresh food delivery seemed like a good option in terms of nutrition and quality, but came with wasteful packaging and inaccessible pricing. And a conversation with her vet verified that many home cooking recipes were lacking the essential ingredients dogs need.

The result is three nutrient-rich meal mixes that are formulated to provide complete and balanced nutrition, and can be enhanced with upcycled ingredients from dog parents' kitchens that would otherwise end up in the trash. Products include :

Organic Oats & Berries Meal Mix : Made with organic oats, organic apples, organic cranberries, organic strawberries, bananas, blueberries, and Dog Child Essential Nutrient Mix

: Made with organic oats, organic apples, organic cranberries, organic strawberries, bananas, blueberries, and Dog Child Essential Nutrient Mix Mixed Veggie Meal Mix : Made with organic sweet potatoes, organic broccoli, organic parsley, organic kale, pumpkin, and Dog Child Essential Nutrient Mix

: Made with organic sweet potatoes, organic broccoli, organic parsley, organic kale, pumpkin, and Dog Child Essential Nutrient Mix Grain-Free Meal Mix: Made with organic coconut, chickpeas, pumpkin, peas, and Dog Child Essential Nutrient Mix

In addition to mixes, dog parents will have access to a first-of-its-kind digital destination full of recipes, inspiration, and advice. "We're more than just a dog food brand," says Marchand. "We're here to support people as they invest in their dogs' wellbeing. We realized that while dog parents had access to countless websites and communities that supported their own cooking journeys, they lacked a similar resource dedicated to their dog's wellness. We're thrilled to fill that gap."

The company is also committed to giving back. One percent of all profits are donated to Love Puppies , a Canadian nonprofit on a mission to banish puppy mills by raising awareness, promoting adoption and donating funds to assist with large scale rescues.

Dog Child's products are now available for purchase at www.dogchild.co , and can be found at Stackt Market in Toronto from July 18-24, where dog parents can also enjoy cooking demos as part of their first community pop-up. Later in 2022, the brand is slated to expand its product assortment and commercial presence while continuing to host activations that cultivate its community.

Founded in 2021 in Toronto, Dog Child is a wellness brand for people who want to go above and beyond for their dogs. Through nutrient-rich meal mixes that take just 15 minutes to cook, and a recipe-led community providing education and inspiration, the company helps dog parents feed their dogs like they feed themselves — all while prioritizing flavor, convenience, and sustainability. Learn more about Dog Child at www.dogchild.co .

Website: www.dogchild.co

Instagram: @dogchildco

Email: [email protected]

