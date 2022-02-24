Documentary Explores Lives of Canadians with Disabilities

"Think Possible" highlights the need for inclusion & accessibility across the nation.

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - When Accessible Media Inc, (AMI) reached out to Manitoba Possible in the hopes of collaborating on a documentary following the lives of Manitobans with disabilities, the answer was a resounding "We're in!"

Filmed by Winnipeg production company Frank Digital, "Think Possible" follows three Manitoba Possible clients - Alex Lytwyn, Jaden Mazur, and Luke Armbruster- as they live, work, and play in a world that wasn't built with them in mind. That hasn't stopped Alex, Jaden, and Luke from making their mark in Manitoba (and beyond), increasing awareness, inclusion, and accessibility, and breaking down barriers along the way.

"Manitoba Possible is honoured to be part of Jaden, Alex, and Luke's stories and we're excited that all Canadians will have an opportunity to get to know these incredible Manitobans," shared CEO of Manitoba Possible, Dana Erickson, adding "We're grateful to AMI and Frank Digital for the opportunity to highlight the work we do across our province."

"Thank you to Manitoba Possible for opening their doors to AMI," says John Melville, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, AMI-audio/AMI-tv. "It was an honour to spotlight a group that offers support and services to the disability community in Manitoba."

The documentary is a celebration of what can be possible in a society that's becoming more inclusive and accessible every day, and how if we "think possible" there's much more we can accomplish. The synopsis, found on AMI.ca: Living with a disability can create barriers in day-to-day life. Manitoba Possible works to bring down these barriers.

"My experience working on the documentary was unbelievable! I think it's important to showcase people with disabilities," shared Alex Lytwyn, adding "I got to share something I'm proud of, so make sure you tune in to find out what that is."

Canadians interested in viewing the documentary can stream Think Possible on demand on AMI.ca and the AMI-tv App available for iOS and Android devices.

Manitoba Possible provides a diverse spectrum of programs and services emphasizing choice and self-determination for thousands of children, youth, and adults with disabilities and in the Deaf community throughout Manitoba.

SOURCE Manitoba Possible

For further information: Jenna Marie Schwartz, Marketing & Communication Strategist, Manitoba Possible, P: (204) 771-5271 (cell), E: [email protected], Press Kit