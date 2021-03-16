Doctor-Formulated Probiotic Brand, Doctor's Biome Now Available in Canada
Doctor's Biome, a probiotic health and wellness shot composed of 15 strains of extensively researched, science-backed probiotics is now available in Canada
NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Doctor's Biome, a leader in clinically validated juice-based probiotics, founded by a group of doctors and scientists now offers shipping to Canada. "We are extremely excited to be able to expand into Canada and offer this unique, one of a kind probiotic," says Dr. Howard Robins, the Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer. "Hundreds of my patients in my ozone-therapy practice have seen a significant change in their gut health. Helping people achieve their health and wellness goals has always been a driving force behind Doctor's Biome."
Unlike other probiotic brands in capsule or tablet form on the market, Doctor's Biome guarantees active, living probiotics in an organic vegetable-fruit juice. Since Doctor's Biome is in a fully hydrated liquid form, it allows for faster absorption and maximum benefit.
In order for probiotics to be most effective, they should be living at the time of manufacture and also upon entering your digestive system. Doctor's Biome provides active, living strains of probiotics with each daily dose that remain alive upon entering your digestive tract and then continue to flourish in your gut microbiome.
Doctor's Biome only uses strains that have been extensively researched. The 15 strains of probiotics or "healthy bacteria" compete against a spectrum of harmful bacteria and yeasts for nutrients and space, which helps to rebalance the gut and support healthy digestion.
About Doctor's Biome
Doctor's Biome is a synbiotic, which is a combination of prebiotics (the food that feeds the good bacteria in your gut) and probiotics (good bacteria in your gut that normalizes and rebalances your gut microbiome) that work together in the gut.
-Prebiotics: fiber in the organic vegetable-fruit juice feeds the probiotics, which in turn help them propagate so that they can outnumber the bad bacteria in your gut and create a healthy GI tract.
-Probiotics: 15 scientifically-backed strains of probiotics targeted to help normalize digestion and rebalance the amount of good bacteria in your gut microbiome.
