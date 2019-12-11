Docebo Wins 2 Gold 2019 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards

"Our focus at Docebo is to provide an unparalleled learning experience for our customers and their learners," said Docebo CEO Claudio Erba. "We thank our partner Brandon Hall Group for the recognition of our focused pursuit of innovation, and the determination of our product team to never stop pushing the boundaries of learning technology."

In 2019, Docebo continued to gain recognition for its advancements in both mobile functionality and the overall experience for learning and development administrators and their teams.

The gold for Best Advance in Mobile Learning Technology was won with the submission, Docebo's Mobile Learning App: Where Personalized Learning Experiences Meet Customizable Branding, which has introduced two significant updates.

Docebo's mobile offering is now a truly native mobile solution that includes Course Catalogues within the mobile experience, course catalogue self-enrollment for learners and mobile deep linking. Docebo also launched its Mobile App Publisher , which allows organizations to build their own app, based on the Go.Learn structure to maximize brand identity, while elevating the seamless approach to learning that mobile apps enable – without the help of a third-party app developer. Customers are now able to build multiple apps with their own domains and publish them as their own app in the Apple and Google Play app stores.

For its Gold in Best Advance in Learning Management Technology, Docebo submitted, Optimizing The L&D Admins Experience to Enhance Enterprise Learning. The submission highlighted the standout advancements made by Docebo's product team, enhancing the experiences for learners and admins to save administrative time and boost engagement with learning activities.

The award submissions were both highlighted through real-world experiences of two customers, with one customer stating that "the platform has increased the number of self-paced workshops by about 500% by transforming ILT and webinar event-based training into self-paced activities that learners are engaging with much more."

On the mobile side, the advancement in a more customized mobile experience enhanced the customer's delivery method, resulting in more than 50,000 users engaging with the platform on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. The average participant is downloading three resources and adding six comments to existing content. As well, 51% of users contributed content of their own, which is a major success to the company's social and experiential learning goals with the Docebo platform.

"An Excellence Award validates the vision of the technology development team, the wisdom of the company's investment in the solution, and the value the technology brings to the end-user," said Mike Cooke, Chief Executive Officer of Brandon Hall Group. A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?





Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?





Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?





Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

