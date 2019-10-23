Docebo to Host Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Docebo Inc. (TSX:DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), the world's leading learning platform powered by artificial intelligence, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Claudio Erba, Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Kidson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period. Docebo will report its financial results in the morning prior to the call.

Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2019



Time: 8:00 a.m. (ET)



Dial in number: (416) 764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392

Italy: 800797692





UK: 08006522435 Live webcast: http://bit.ly/2VWNTqc





Webcast will be archived for 90 days and available at http://investors.docebo.com



Replay: (416) 764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541

Available until November 20, 2019



Replay passcode: 298244

About Docebo

Docebo's mission is to redefine the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system market. Founded in 2005, Docebo provides an easy-to use, highly configurable and affordable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities and critical functionality needed to train internal and external workforces, partners and customers. This allows customers to take control of their desired training strategies and retain institutional knowledge, while providing efficient course delivery, tracking of learning progress, advanced social learning opportunities and in-depth reporting tools and analytics. Docebo's robust platform helps its customers centralize a broad range of learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one artificial intelligence powered Learning Platform to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity and grow teams uniformly.

SOURCE Docebo Inc.

For further information: Dennis Fong, Investor Relations, (416) 283-9930, investors@docebo.com