Docebo Successfully Completes IPO

Docebo's first day of trading marks a significant milestone for the organization

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Docebo Inc. (TSX: DCBO ) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), has successfully launched its IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange, marking a milestone moment and a significant achievement for the SaaS e-Learning platform.

Docebo , developer of a leading AI-powered learning platform, has seen significant growth thanks to its dedication to its customers' success and consistent string of innovation, from launching its social learning functionality in 2016 to the implementation of in-house build learning specific artificial intelligence algorithms in 2018.

Docebo has since become a truly international company with offices in Toronto, Milan, London, Atlanta, and Dubai. With over 2/3s of its revenue based in North America, Docebo's headquarters in Canada has been the hub for the company's international expansion and growth.

"Completing this IPO is an exciting achievement for the organization and comes as a result of the talent and dedication of our team and support from our global base of customers and partners," said Claudio Erba, CEO of Docebo. "With the proceeds raised, we will continue to strengthen our market position and look to continue our track record of innovation in the enterprise learning industry."

With a customer base of more than 1600 organizations worldwide and millions of learners relying on the platform to enhance their professional development, the need for constant innovation is not only important to Docebo but to the organizations using the platform to empower their employees and grow their own operations.

As one of the first organizations to introduce learning-specific AI algorithms in the e-learning market, Docebo is one of the first players to start collecting customer data that is essential to training its algorithm and creating AI-enabled technology that is reliable and useful. This initiative is supported by a core group of AI experts at Docebo and gives the company the opportunity to revolutionize the status-quo in the LMS industry by delivering automated and personalized learning at scale.

Innovations like this and more are what is in store for the future of Docebo and the customers using the platform. While the IPO is a significant milestone, it is only a step towards Docebo's goal to modernize and enhance the way organizations train their people.

About Docebo

Docebo's mission is to redefine the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system ("LMS") market. Founded in 2005, Docebo provides an easy-to use, highly configurable and affordable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities and critical functionality needed to train internal and external workforces, partners and customers. This allows customers to take control of their desired training strategies and retain institutional knowledge, while providing efficient course delivery, tracking of learning progress, advanced social learning opportunities and in-depth reporting tools and analytics. Docebo's robust platform helps its customers centralize a broad range of learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one artificial intelligence powered Learning Platform to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity and grow teams uniformly.

