Docebo Launches "Docebo for Microsoft Teams" in Microsoft AppSource and Teams Store

New App to Streamline Training and Increase Learner Productivity

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO) (TSX: DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), a leading learning platform provider with a foundation in artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation, announced today the availability of Docebo for Microsoft Teams on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions, as well as directly through Microsoft Teams. This app will be accessible on any device. Simply download and use it with your Microsoft Teams account.

"We are transforming the learning experience by making it happen where learners work and engage. By eliminating the need to switch platforms, we are creating frictionless learning journeys that enhance user engagement and foster exceptional adoption rates," said Docebo's Chief Product Officer, Fabio Pirovano. "The integration of Microsoft Teams and Docebo seamlessly blends learning, communication, and collaboration. The result is that our valued customers have access to a solution that their organizations can use to empower their workforce, while at the same time expanding the pool of internal and external learners using Docebo's platform to address their training needs."

Users of Microsoft Teams, being the most widely installed collaborative tool in business and government today1, now can quickly leverage the many features of the Docebo for Microsoft Teams app, including:

Improve learner focus and engagement - Improved learner experiences translate into smoother workflows, more effective training, and higher learner engagement.

Search, share, and collaborate without switching platforms - Learners can interact with every part of learning—from course plans to social features—without switching tools. Anywhere, any time, on any device.

Customizable dashboards - Access personalized Training Dashboards within Teams to take full control of the learning experience and deliver learning your way, in your brand. Internal and external use cases such as Onboarding, Talent Development, and Customer Training can all live on one platform—while maintaining unique looks, dashboards, and functionality.

Easily access Courses and Content in Teams - Customizable training dashboards within Microsoft Teams can be personalized for different internal and external audiences, engaging learners, driving adoption, and making learning more convenient and thus more pervasive across an organization.

Increase learning adoption and remove barriers to learning - learning becomes easy and convenient, helping create an 'always on' culture of learning.

"Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use," said Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome the Docebo solution to the growing AppSource ecosystem, which now includes the Teams Store."

Customer Testimonials :

Simon Kear, SFHEA, Assistant Director, Online Learning at Nord Anglia Education: "With Docebo for Microsoft Teams, learning has become a bigger part of our daily routine. The integration brings recommended training modules, assessments, and certifications into Teams, which has helped us nurture our culture of continuous professional learning and made it easier for our people to make time for their learning."

Amy Salm, Allied ASID, CHR | Director of Product Education | La-Z-Boy Corporate: "Docebo's integration with Microsoft Teams has been a game-changer for us. It has eliminated the need for separate platforms and streamlined our training process. Our employees love accessing training materials right within Teams. It saves them time and lets them focus on their core responsibilities while still prioritizing their professional growth."

About Docebo

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and measure the business impact of their learning programs. With Docebo's end-to-end learning platform, organizations worldwide are equipped to deliver scaled, personalized learning across all their audiences and use cases, driving growth and powering their business.

Learn why businesses around the world love Docebo by visiting our customer stories page.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding the impact the acquisition of Edugo.AI is expected to have on the Company, including its growth and financial position, the ability of the acquired technologies to strengthen the company's AI innovation roadmap as described in this news release, or at all, and that the acquisition will expand the Company's market presence.

This forward-looking information is based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to, risks that the acquired business will not perform as expected, the Company will not be able to successfully integrate the acquired business and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section in our Annual Information Form, available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and should be considered carefully by prospective Investors.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward- looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information: Mike McCarthy, Vice President - Investor Relations, [email protected], 214-830-0641