Docebo Launches AI-Powered Virtual Coach and Docebo Discover

At the core of the update is the launch of Docebo's AI-powered Virtual Coach , a proactive learning coach for every single user. The virtual coach has proactivity at its core, increasing productivity and enriching the learning experience while offering peace of mind to administrators and managers that their learners are well taken care of.

"Imagine you had a personal trainer dedicated to making you better at your job. That's the Docebo Virtual Coach, an AI-powered assistant who will help employees stay on top of their learning deadlines, find relevant and needed information in the flow of work, and provide timely and important learning opportunities," said Docebo CEO Claudio Erba.

The Virtual Coach engages with learners through a conversational user interface that:

sends push notifications about content or learning activities to be completed,

makes personalized content recommendations,

sends progress reminders;

answers questions related to content within their learning platform.

Docebo Mobile Pages

Since the launch of Docebo Pages , Docebo customers have had the industry-leading ability to create unparalleled customized learner experiences. With mobile accessibility at the heart of current industry expectations and trends, Docebo is excited to introduce Mobile Pages , which gives platform administrators the ability to develop tailor-made mobile learning environments for different groups of users in their learning platform with a drag-and-drop, widget-based interface – and no coding skills required.

Docebo Discover

Docebo customers have consistently expressed a strong desire to expand their learner's autonomy . Docebo Discover unlocks an all-new avenue for content opportunities, using Artificial Intelligence to curate high-quality, highly personalized learning content tied to the skills individual learners want to develop - at no additional cost for those currently using Docebo Coach & Share . Learners will see a new content channel packed with a curated content stream that refreshes every few hours, and requires no admin intervention, freeing admins from the time they would otherwise spend searching for recent, relevant content for each user.

"Docebo Discover's Learning Experience Platform (LXP) functionality satisfies the most stringent requirements of the modern learner," said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst at The Brandon Hall Group. "Powerful yet easy to use, Docebo Discover acts as the connector L&D leaders need to bring the best elements of the LMS and LXP together, in a single environment."

Once Docebo Discover is activated, learners are asked to identify areas of improvement or skills they want to focus on. The AI technology suggests a number of skills relative to their role to get them started but also helps learners to identify additional skills relative to the job title they put into the platform. The AI cherry-picks relevant content from the Internet most relevant to their skills, populating the learner's "My Areas of Improvement" channel, empowering them to play a proactive role in their learning experience.

forMetris for Learning Impact

Finally, Docebo recognizes that one of the most frustrating parts of working in learning and development is spending so much time creating what you think are great learning programs, only to be unable to properly track their effectiveness.

Docebo has partnered with forMetris, the global leader in measuring learning impact, to provide seamless insight into enterprise learning activities. This incredible integration provides qualitative data through ready-to-go surveys and reports that are easily scaled as an organization grows to better understand the effectiveness of their learning programs. With this system, the training manager will have a fresh new way to make data-driven decisions about learning strategies to implement inside the organization.

These new features put AI and learning personalization at the core of an organization's L&D activities, with the goal of producing deeper learning experiences that generate more impactful learning outcomes to transform enterprise learning into a distinct competitive advantage .

About Docebo

Docebo's mission is to redefine the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system market. Founded in 2005, Docebo provides an easy-to-use, highly configurable and affordable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities and critical functionality needed to train internal and external workforces, partners and customers. This allows customers to take control of their desired training strategies and retain institutional knowledge, while providing efficient course delivery, tracking of learning progress, advanced social learning opportunities, and in-depth reporting tools and analytics. Docebo's robust platform helps its customers centralize a broad range of learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one artificial intelligence-powered Learning Platform to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity and grow teams uniformly.

SOURCE Docebo Inc.

For further information: Rob Ayre, Communications & Public Relations Manager, rob.ayre@docebo.com, (437) 241-8417; Dennis Fong, Investor Relations, investors@docebo.com, (416) 283-9930

Related Links

https://www.docebo.com/

