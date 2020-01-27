Docebo Grows with New Vice Presidents of Sales in North America and EMEA

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Docebo Inc. (TSX: DCBO ) (" Docebo " or the "Company"), the world's leading learning platform powered by artificial intelligence, brings on new members to their senior leadership team, including additions to their global sales operations with two new Vice Presidents for North America and EMEA respectively and a new Global Head of Learning and Support.

"As Docebo continues to execute on our growth trajectory, we are truly excited to kick off 2020 with added senior management in key roles, who will support our continued success," said Alessio Artuffo, Chief Revenue Officer. "Chris, Stacy, and Graeme each bring an invaluable wealth of experience that will be critical to the continued go-to-market execution, and dedication to our customer's success."

In North America, Docebo is excited to announce the addition of their new Vice President of Sales, North America, Chris Bondarenko. Chris brings to Docebo over 15 years experience, including time with Vision Critical and BERA Brand Management where he built best-in-class sales teams and led significant client growth. Chris will be responsible for the continued growth and development of Docebo's North American sales engine.

Docebo has also announced the addition of Vice President of Sales, EMEA, Stacy White. Stacey provides an incredible edge to Docebo's EMEA operations through his expertise amassed over 20 years at fast-growth organisations - 15 of which were within the learning space as Head of Sales at Fuse Universal and Fast Lane. In this role, he will lead new business generation in EMEA and APAC.

Supporting customers is a pillar of Docebo's success. This critical function will now be led by their new Global Head of Learning and Support, Graeme Petrie. With over 15 years of experience in customer service & support, including a variety of management roles within Oracle's Support Deliver & Critical Accounts Organization and leading Global Product Support at Cornerstone On-Demand, Petrie will focus on delivering and improving support and service across the customer journey from pre-sales through on-boarding to retention & renewal.

About Docebo

Docebo's mission is to redefine the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system market. Docebo provides an easy-to-use, highly configurable and affordable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities and critical functionality needed to train internal and external workforces, partners and customers. This allows customers to take control of their desired training strategies and retain institutional knowledge, while providing efficient course delivery, tracking of learning progress, advanced social learning opportunities, and in-depth reporting tools and analytics. Docebo's robust platform helps its customers centralize a broad range of learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one artificial intelligence-powered Learning Platform to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity and grow teams uniformly.

For further information: Rob Ayre, Communications & Public Relations Manager, [email protected], (437) 241-8417; Dennis Fong, Investor Relations, [email protected], (416) 283-9930

