Docebo Files Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Docebo announced today that it has filed, and obtained a receipt for, a preliminary long-form prospectus for the proposed initial public offering of common shares (the "Offering") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories in Canada. The number of common shares to be sold and the price per common share have not yet been determined.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. and TD Securities Inc. are acting as lead underwriters and joint bookrunners for the Offering.

The preliminary long-form prospectus has not yet become final for purposes of a distribution of securities to the public. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy these securities in any province or territory of Canada prior to the time of receipt for the final long-form prospectus or other authorization is obtained from the securities regulatory authority in such province or territory. Copies of the preliminary long-form prospectus will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act"), as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act). Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registrations requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Docebo

Docebo's mission is to redefine the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system ("LMS") market. Founded in 2005, Docebo provides an easy-to-use, highly configurable and affordable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities and critical functionality needed to train internal and external workforces, partners and customers. This allows customers to take control of their desired training strategies and retain institutional knowledge, while providing efficient course delivery, tracking of learning progress, advanced social learning opportunities and in-depth reporting tools and analytics. Docebo's robust platform helps its customers centralize a broad range of learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one artificial intelligence-powered Learning Platform to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity and grow teams uniformly.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Docebo disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Docebo Inc.

For further information: Ian Kidson, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-456-5868