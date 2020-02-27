Docebo Closes the Loop on Social Learning with Discover, Coach & Share and announces new SVP of Product and Services

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Docebo Inc. (TSX: DCBO ) (" Docebo " or the "Company"), a global leader in artificial intelligence-powered learning technology, has been at the forefront of social learning technologies. Today, Docebo continues this dedication by renaming Coach & Share to Discover, Coach & Share to better reflect the evolution of the product.

Docebo Discover, Coach & Share enables organizations to easily share informal internal knowledge, engage in social interactions directly in their learning platform, and discover and share information from external sources.

"It is an exciting time for our product, our company, and our customers; a milestone in our product development and another step of continued innovation in learning technology," said Claudio Erba, Founder and CEO of Docebo.

In 2019, Docebo added Discover to Coach & Share, Docebo's social learning tool . Docebo Discover empowers learners to play a proactive role in their learning experience by asking them what skills they want to develop and their level of proficiency, then the platform drives engagement and personal growth through a stream of curated content pulled from external sources from around the web.

Learners can easily share content they discover either on or off-platform across various channels and invite their peers to watch.

Docebo is also excited to announce the appointment of their new Senior VP of Products and Services, Andrea Lorenzon. Lorenzon brings to Docebo 19 years of experience in the learning technology and HCM industry with prior experiences at Intelladon, Tribridge and DXC Technology across Europe and North America.

"At Docebo, we understand that the best customer experience comes from focusing on the learner as we continue to evolve, mature, and supercharge our existing capabilities," said Lorenzon.

Discover, Coach & Share brings together the best of both worlds in social learning and curation into a single, cohesive solution that provides a learner experience like no other by supporting the natural curiosity in which people find and access information, learn from it, share their insights with peers, and apply it at work and throughout their careers.

About Docebo

Docebo's mission is to redefine the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system market. Docebo provides an easy-to-use, highly configurable and affordable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities and critical functionality needed to train internal and external workforces, partners and customers. This allows customers to take control of their desired training strategies and retain institutional knowledge, while providing efficient course delivery, tracking of learning progress, advanced social learning opportunities, and in-depth reporting tools and analytics. Docebo's robust platform helps its customers centralize a broad range of learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one artificial intelligence-powered Learning Platform to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity and grow teams uniformly.

