Docebo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Docebo Inc. ("Docebo" or the "Company") announced today the pricing of its previously announced initial public offering of common shares (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, Docebo will issue an aggregate of 4,687,500 common shares at a price of C$16.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of C$75,000,000.

The underwriters of the Offering have also been granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 703,125 common shares at a price of C$16.00 per share for additional gross proceeds of C$11,250,000 if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full. The Over-Allotment Option can be exercised for a period of 30 days from the closing date.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. and TD Securities Inc. are acting as lead underwriters and joint bookrunners for the Offering. BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., and National Bank Financial Inc. are also acting as underwriters for the Offering. Goodmans LLP is acting as legal counsel to Docebo and Stikeman Elliott LLP is acting as legal counsel to the underwriters.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on October 8, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions, at which time the common shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "DCBO". The TSX has conditionally approved the listing of the common shares, subject to fulfilling customary TSX requirements. A copy of the final prospectus for the Offering is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act"), as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act). Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registrations requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Docebo's mission is to redefine the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system ("LMS") market. Founded in 2005, Docebo provides an easy-to-use, highly configurable and affordable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities and critical functionality needed to train internal and external workforces, partners and customers. This allows customers to take control of their desired training strategies and retain institutional knowledge, while providing efficient course delivery, tracking of learning progress, advanced social learning opportunities and in-depth reporting tools and analytics. Docebo's robust platform helps its customers centralize a broad range of learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one artificial intelligence-powered Learning Platform to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity and grow teams uniformly.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated completion of the Offering. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions, including without limitation that Offering will be completed on October 8, 2019 as expected. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise

